Rapid Food Safety Testing Market to Surpass US$ 39.5 Billion, Expanding at 7.2% CAGR by 2035: Fact.MR Analysis

Global rapid food safety testing market grows as demand rises for fast, accurate solutions ensuring consumer safety and regulatory compliance.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global rapid food safety testing market is expected to grow from USD 19.7 billion in 2025 to around USD 39.5 billion by 2035, reflecting a total increase of USD 18.8 billion over the forecast period. This represents a growth of 95.4%, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.The market is set to nearly double during this period, driven by stricter regulatory requirements for food safety, increasing consumer awareness of foodborne illnesses, and the growing adoption of advanced testing technologies across the global food supply chain.Why the Rapid Food Safety Testing Market is ExpandingThe rapid food safety testing market is growing due to stricter regulatory requirements and the increasing need for fast, accurate testing solutions that detect contamination before products reach consumers. Food companies are prioritizing the prevention of foodborne illnesses, which can lead to financial losses, legal liabilities, and reputational damage. Rapid testing technologies provide reliable, timely results while supporting compliance, making them an integral part of modern food safety management systems.Rising focus on supply chain transparency and consumer protection is driving demand for solutions capable of delivering immediate results across multiple contamination categories, including pathogens, allergens, and chemical residues. The food industry is increasingly adopting testing methods that balance speed and accuracy while maintaining continuous production processes, creating opportunities for innovative testing platforms. Additionally, the growth of global food trade, heightened consumer safety awareness, and strengthening regulatory frameworks are fueling widespread adoption of rapid testing solutions across food production and processing environments.Rapid Food Safety Testing Market by Key CountryEurope’s market is mature, with Germany leading due to advanced food processing, strict safety standards, and biotechnology-driven testing solutions.South Korea is emerging, fueled by growing food manufacturing, adoption of global safety standards, and rising consumer awareness.Globally, the USA leads growth, driven by stringent FDA regulations and biotech infrastructure, followed by China, Germany, Japan, and the UK, each supported by regulatory focus, technological adoption, and demand for food quality assurance.In China, expanding food production and regulatory emphasis are driving rapid adoption of scalable testing solutions by both domestic and international companies.Revenue from rapid food safety testing in Germany is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% through 2035, driven by the country’s leadership in precision testing, strict quality standards, and export requirements. German companies focus on accuracy, innovation, and regulatory compliance, while leading technology providers are strengthening research and manufacturing capabilities to serve domestic and global markets.Revenue from rapid food safety testing in Japan is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% through 2035, driven by advanced detection systems, stringent quality assurance, and strong consumer demand for safe, high-quality food. Japanese companies prioritize accurate, efficient testing technologies that support regulatory compliance and streamlined production.Competitive Landscape of Rapid Food Safety Testing MarketThe rapid food safety testing market is highly competitive, featuring established biotechnology firms, specialized service providers, and emerging innovators. Companies focus on advanced detection technologies, automated platforms, regulatory compliance, and global service networks to deliver accurate and efficient testing solutions. Innovation, accuracy, and regulatory expertise are key to maintaining market leadership.Leading players include Thermo Fisher Scientific (USA), offering molecular diagnostics and automated platforms; Bio-Rad Laboratories (USA), specializing in pathogen detection; Merck KGaA (Germany), providing testing reagents and analytical solutions; Neogen Corporation (USA), with on-site rapid testing kits; 3M (USA), offering convenient, accurate platforms; Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), with global lab networks; SGS SA (Switzerland), focusing on quality assurance and certifications; Charles River Laboratories (USA), specializing in microbiology testing; IDEXX Laboratories (USA), providing production-focused rapid testing; and PerkinElmer (USA), delivering advanced analytical instruments for food safety verification.Request Rapid Food Safety Testing Market Draft Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=11095 For more on their methodology and market coverage, visit - https://www.factmr.com/about-company Rapid Food Safety Testing Market by SegmentsTechnology :PCR testingImmunoassay-basedBiosensorsChromatography & spectrometryTarget Tested :PathogensAllergensPesticidesGMOsEnd User :Food manufacturersFood service & cateringRetail & supermarketsSample Type :Meat & poultryDairy productsProcessed foodsBeveragesRegion :North AmericaUnited StatesCanadaMexicoEuropeGermanyUnited KingdomFranceItalySpainNordicBENELUXRest of EuropeAsia PacificChinaJapanSouth KoreaIndiaASEANAustralia & New ZealandRest of Asia PacificLatin AmericaBrazilArgentinaChileRest of Latin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaKingdom of Saudi ArabiaOther GCC CountriesTurkeySouth AfricaOther African UnionRest of Middle East & AfricaCheck out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:Lime Oil MarketWhite Pepper MarketMandarin Oil MarketOlive Oil MarketEditor’s Note:This release is based exclusively on verified and factual market content derived from industry analysis by FactMR. No AI-generated statistics or speculative data have been introduced. This story is designed to support manufacturers, healthcare providers, and wellness brands in recognizing the Rapid Food Safety Testing industry as a major growth and innovation sector for the coming decade.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.