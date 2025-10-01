Colle AI Launches Real-Time Routing Systems for Multichain Projects

Innovative solutions for a seamless and sustainable digital future with Colle AI.

New infrastructure enhances transaction flow, improves cross-chain efficiency, and streamlines NFT deployment

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the multichain AI-powered NFT platform, has launched advanced real-time routing systems to strengthen NFT deployment and asset management across multiple blockchains. These systems are designed to improve transaction efficiency, reduce latency, and provide creators with a seamless experience in building multichain projects.The real-time routing systems intelligently process asset transfers and contract execution, ensuring optimal pathways for NFTs across Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain. Powered by Colle AI’s adaptive AI engine, these systems analyze network conditions in real time, adjusting routing logic to reduce congestion and maximize speed.This innovation simplifies the cross-chain experience for creators by minimizing manual adjustments and automating complex workflows. Whether minting, transferring, or scaling NFT collections, users can now rely on streamlined infrastructure that adapts instantly to network conditions.By launching real-time routing systems, Colle AI reinforces its mission to build faster, smarter, and more reliable multichain solutions—empowering creators and developers to thrive in the rapidly expanding Web3 economy.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

