Sleep Testing Services Market to Hit US$ 16.7 Bn by 2032, Says Persistence Market Research

Sleep Testing Services Market

Global sleep testing services market driven by rising sleep disorders, home testing adoption, AI innovations, and telemedicine-powered diagnostics.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sleep testing services market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, driven by increasing awareness of sleep disorders, evolving diagnostic technologies, and a surge in demand for more accessible, convenient testing options. According to the latest report by Persistence Market Research, the market size is projected to grow from US$ 7.6 billion in 2025 to US$ 16.7 billion by 2032, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% from 2025 to 2032. This robust growth is indicative of a shift in both the diagnosis and management of sleep disorders, fueled by technological innovation, patient preference, and broader public health trends.

Key Industry Highlights:

The sleep testing services market has become a key area of focus in the healthcare industry, driven by the growing prevalence of sleep disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), insomnia, restless leg syndrome (RLS), and other related conditions. Sleep disorders are increasingly being recognized not only as a quality-of-life issue but also as a major contributor to a range of chronic health conditions, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and mental health disorders.

In line with this growing awareness, the global adoption of sleep testing services has accelerated, particularly due to advancements in diagnostic technologies and the convenience offered by home sleep testing (HST). Home-based diagnostics, powered by innovations in AI and wearable technologies, are revolutionizing how sleep disorders are identified and treated. This, combined with the ongoing shift toward telemedicine and subscription-based sleep care services, has opened up new avenues for market expansion.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The primary driver of growth in the sleep testing services market is the increasing prevalence of sleep disorders, particularly among adults. Modern lifestyle factors, including stress, sedentary habits, excessive screen time, and irregular sleep patterns, have significantly contributed to the rise in sleep-related issues. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated sleep disruptions, with many individuals reporting chronic fatigue, insomnia, and other sleep-related concerns as long-lasting symptoms.

As awareness about the importance of sleep grows, there is a stronger emphasis on the need for proper diagnosis and management. This is compounded by healthcare systems' growing focus on preventive care, with sleep disorders now recognized as a key area of concern for public health. Enhanced insurance coverage, along with policy support, has further facilitated the adoption of sleep testing services, driving market growth.

Restraints:

Despite these positive trends, the sleep testing services market faces several challenges that could limit its growth. One of the key restraints is underdiagnosis, with a significant number of individuals suffering from sleep disorders not receiving appropriate testing and treatment. This can be attributed to the symptom overlap between sleep disorders and other conditions such as depression, anxiety, or thyroid dysfunction. Additionally, there is a shortage of qualified sleep technologists, which limits diagnostic capacity and creates long wait times for patients. As a result, many individuals do not receive timely diagnoses, which can adversely affect their treatment outcomes.

Opportunities:

While there are challenges, there are also numerous opportunities that promise to reshape the sleep testing services market. One of the most significant growth drivers is the increasing adoption of tech-enabled solutions, such as home sleep testing (HST) and subscription-based sleep health services (SHaaS). Advances in AI-powered sleep monitoring devices, remote diagnostics, and data analytics have made at-home testing both accurate and accessible, offering a more affordable and convenient alternative to in-lab tests.

Additionally, SHaaS platforms, which offer bundled services including wearable monitoring, virtual consultations, and long-term management, are gaining popularity. These services provide patients with proactive, ongoing care, ensuring better adherence to treatment protocols and improving overall patient engagement.

Category-wise Analysis:

Diagnostic Services Insights:

The global sleep testing services market is primarily dominated by in-lab diagnostic tests, particularly polysomnography (PSG), which is considered the gold standard for diagnosing complex sleep disorders like OSA and insomnia. In-lab tests provide comprehensive data on brain activity, heart rate, and breathing patterns, making them essential for accurate diagnosis.

However, the at-home sleep testing (HST) segment is rapidly gaining traction. With a projected CAGR of 13.9% from 2025 to 2032, HST is being increasingly accepted as a reliable, convenient, and cost-effective alternative to in-lab testing. The growing demand for home-based diagnostic solutions, driven by patient preference for convenience and affordability, presents a significant opportunity for service providers to expand their offerings.

Indication Insights:

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is expected to dominate the sleep testing services market in 2025, accounting for 44.8% of the global market share. The high prevalence of OSA, particularly among older adults and individuals with comorbid conditions such as obesity and hypertension, makes it a key area of focus for sleep diagnostic services. Given the severe health risks associated with untreated OSA, such as cardiovascular disease, stroke, and diabetes, there is a strong clinical emphasis on early diagnosis and management.

Regional Insights:

North America:

North America is poised to hold the largest share of the global sleep testing services market, with an estimated market share of 36.6% in 2025. The high prevalence of sleep disorders in the U.S., coupled with growing adoption of sleep testing technologies, including both in-lab and home-based diagnostic solutions, makes this region a key growth driver. Additionally, partnerships between medical device companies and research institutions are accelerating innovation in sleep diagnostics. For instance, Samsung Electronics has partnered with Stanford Medicine to enhance sleep disorder detection capabilities using the Galaxy Watch.

Europe:

Europe is expected to contribute significantly to the global market, with a projected share of 23.6% in 2025. The region benefits from strong national sleep societies and government-supported initiatives aimed at increasing awareness and diagnosis of sleep disorders. Public health campaigns and collaborations with research institutions have bolstered the region's focus on improving sleep health outcomes. Furthermore, Europe’s healthcare infrastructure is increasingly adopting innovative diagnostic technologies, positioning the region for continued growth.

Asia-Pacific:

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience robust growth, with a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by rising healthcare investments, expanding diagnostic infrastructure, and increasing awareness of sleep health issues. Countries such as China, India, and South Korea are focusing on improving sleep disorder diagnosis and treatment. In India, for example, the launch of state-of-the-art sleep labs and the increasing prevalence of sleep apnea among the population are contributing to market expansion.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the sleep testing services market is highly dynamic, with key players focusing on product innovation, strategic collaborations, and geographic expansion. Leading companies are partnering with healthcare providers, technology firms, and research institutions to enhance their diagnostic offerings and improve patient outcomes. Some of the notable companies in the market include ResMed, Philips Healthcare, EnsoData, Blackstone Medical Services, and BodiMetrics.

Key Players:

Key players in the sleep testing services market include ResMed Inc., Philips Healthcare, SleepScore Labs, EnsoData, SomnoMed, and Blackstone Medical Services. These companies are at the forefront of innovation in sleep diagnostics, leveraging advancements in AI, wearable devices, and telemedicine to provide more accurate and accessible testing options.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025, EnsoData partnered with BodiMetrics to integrate AI-powered sleep monitoring technologies into wearable devices, enhancing home sleep testing accuracy.

In December 2024, the company also launched a collaboration with Happy Health to offer FDA-approved, clinical-grade at-home sleep testing through the Happy Sleep platform, enabling continuous, personalized care for patients.

In March 2025, Blackstone Medical Services teamed up with EnsoData to enhance accessibility to sleep apnea diagnosis through AI-powered home testing devices.

Market Segmentation

By Diagnostic Services

Home Sleep Testing

In-Lab Testing

Polysomnography (PSG) Testing

CPAP/ BiPAP Titration

Split Night Polysomnography

Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT)

Maintenance of Wakefulness Test (MWT)

Epilepsy Monitoring

By Indication:

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Insomnia

Restless Legs Syndrome

Circadian Rhythm Sleeping Disorders

Narcolepsy

Rapid eye movement (REM) Sleep Disorders

Periodic Limb Movement Disorders

Bruxism

By End-user:

Hospital Setting

Sleep Testing Centers

Home Care Settings

By Region:

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Future Outlook:

The future outlook for the sleep testing services market remains highly positive. With growing awareness about the importance of sleep health, coupled with ongoing technological advancements, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory. The widespread adoption of home sleep testing, telemedicine, and subscription-based sleep care services is set to redefine how sleep disorders are diagnosed and managed. Furthermore, innovations in AI, wearable devices, and cloud-based platforms will continue to drive market growth, making sleep diagnostics more accessible, efficient, and patient-centric.

