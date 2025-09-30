Maine Man Pleads Guilty to Illegally Trafficking Whale and Bird Parts

Sergey Bachkovsky, of Greene, Maine, pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court in Portland, Maine, to trafficking whale and bird parts in violation of the Lacey Act.

According to court records and statements during today’s hearing, between June 2023 and March 2024, Bachkovsky imported wildlife items from Eastern Europe and sold them online to buyers across the United States. The items included sperm whale and marine mammal teeth (both raw items and scrimshaw art pieces), blue whale and Antarctic minke whale ear bones, and a broad-winged hawk carcass. The charging document also includes a notice of forfeiture for wildlife items that Bachkovsky intended to sell, including marine mammal and bear teeth, whale vertebrae, and feathers and wings from eagles, hawks, owls, and vultures.

It is a violation of the Lacey Act, the oldest U.S. wildlife trafficking law, to trade in wildlife taken, possessed, transported or sold contrary to another U.S. or state law. The sperm whale and blue whale have been protected by the Endangered Species Act since 1973. The Marine Mammal Protection Act and Migratory Bird Treaty Act prohibit the sale and transportation of whale and migratory bird items without a permit, such as for public display, scientific study, or enhancement of species survival.

Bachkovsky will be sentenced at a later date. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gain or loss from the illegal activity.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD), Acting U.S. Attorney Craig Wolff for the District of Maine, and Assistant Director Doug Ault of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Office of Law Enforcement made the announcement.

Bachkovsky was investigated and charged as part of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Operation Raw Deal, which targeted the unlawful import and resale of whale teeth and bone (such as in a South Carolina case recently sentenced).

Senior Trial Attorney Ryan Connors of ENRD’s Environmental Crimes Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Scott for the District of Maine are prosecuting the case.