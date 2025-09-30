Official reception held in honor of Italian President Sergio Mattarella
Dear Mr. President,
It is on the occasion of the National Holiday of the People’s Republic of China that on my behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my cordial congratulations and best wishes to you, and through you, the friendly people of...29 September 2025, 17:32
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.