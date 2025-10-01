Kitchen Guard Launches Fire Prevention Month Campaign to Expose the ‘Grease Goblin’ Threat to Commercial Kitchens

When kitchens follow the NFPA 96 guidelines and quality standards, along with reliable documentation, they’re taking the most practical step available to prevent grease-fed flashovers, ultimately protecting their staff, their guests, and their livelihoods Kitchen Guard’s mission is clear: help operators stay open, safe, and compliant. The company’s trained technicians remove dangerous grease accumulations across the entire exhaust path—hoods, filters, plenum, ducts, and rooftop fans. For commercial kitchens, public safety begins with ventilation cleanliness, mechanical integrity, and documentation aligned with NFPA 96: Standard for Ventilation Control and Fire Protection of Commercial Cooking Operations.

Campaign Aims to Build Awareness of Grease Fire Risks with Simple Tips to Destroy Grease Goblins from Wreaking Havoc This Halloween Season

When kitchens follow the NFPA 96 guidelines, they’re taking the most practical step available to prevent grease-fed flash-overs, protecting their staff, their guests, and their livelihoods.” — B. Quick Chadwick, Senior Marketing Director, Kitchen Guard

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kitchen Guard, the nation’s leading provider of commercial kitchen exhaust cleaning and fire prevention maintenance services, today announced its month-long educational campaign in recognizing October as National Fire Prevention Month. The company aims to reinforce the importance of commercial kitchens to maintain the highest quality NFPA 96 standards in keeping hoods, ducts, filters and the entire exhaust and ventilation system from lurking, combustible grease.

Fire Prevention Month grew from Fire Prevention Week, observed during the week that includes October 9—a date chosen to commemorate the 1871 Great Chicago Fire and to emphasize modern fire-safety education. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) leads the observance annually, spotlighting practical steps that reduce the likelihood and impact of fires in homes and businesses. It is the longest-running public health observance in our country.

For commercial kitchens, public safety begins with ventilation cleanliness, mechanical integrity, and documentation aligned with NFPA 96: Standard for Ventilation Control and Fire Protection of Commercial Cooking Operations. All commercial kitchens are required by law to maintain properly cleaned and functioning ventilation systems.

Raising the bar on kitchen fire prevention

Kitchen Guard’s mission is clear: help operators stay open, safe, and compliant. The company’s trained technicians remove dangerous grease accumulations across the entire exhaust path—hoods, filters, plenum, ducts, and rooftop fans—while delivering digital, time-stamped documentation (including before-and-after photos) that supports compliance, insurance, and inspection readiness. This proactive approach reduces fuel loads, improves airflow, and helps suppression systems perform as intended when seconds count.

“Hood cleaning has been around for a long time, but there are just too many corners being cut from local providers who really don’t do a complete job,” said B. Quick Chadwick, Senior Marketing Director for the franchise. “The fact of the matter is, hidden grease or ‘grease goblins’, can remain after routine cleanings from poorly trained and unprofessional providers. Kitchen Guard aims to be the premier professional provider and this campaign reinforces that grease - even hidden grease - can be a devastating fuel for a fire. And it must be managed. It’s not something you want to mess with.”

A holistic solution: inviting fire-suppression partners

To deliver a truly end-to-end safety program, Kitchen Guard is actively seeking partnerships with licensed fire-suppression companies who do everything except clean the hood or ventilation system. By coordinating cleaning cycles with system inspections, testing, and maintenance, operators benefit from a single, integrated safety cadence that elevates protection, simplifies scheduling, and improves audit readiness—all for the safety of the business and in service to every customer a commercial kitchen serves.

“When kitchens follow the NFPA 96 guidelines and quality standards, along with reliable documentation, they’re taking the most practical step available to prevent grease-fed flashovers, ultimately protecting their staff, their guests, and their livelihoods. We’re proud to lead this effort nationwide and partner with operators who care about doing it right,” added Chadwick.

Throughout October, Kitchen Guard will share practical tips and education for commercial kitchen operators and restaurant owners, including:

- NFPA 96–aligned cleaning frequencies based on cooking volume and fuel type.

- Documentation best practices (photos, tags, service reports) to support inspections and insurance.

- Fan and ductwork integrity checks, including access-panel and rooftop containment reviews.

- Filter selection and maintenance to reduce grease capture at the source.

To promote its National Fire Prevention Month, Kitchen Guard will feature a daily social media post on LinkedIn showcasing “grease goblins” superimposed on authentic, real-life photos sourced by Kitchen Guard franchised locations in the field. These actual photos show some of the worst grease accumulations discovered and remediated by their teams across the country.

“The photos provided by our franchisees were the inspiration for this educational campaign. I was amazed by some of the photos - boy were some of them nasty! They revealed the true hazards that lurk inside neglected kitchen exhaust systems. But it also shows dramatic safety improvements achieved by our professional services,” concluded Chadwick, who recommends following Kitchen Guard’s Corporate LinkedIn page in October.

To learn more about Kitchen Guard or to speak with the company regarding partnership opportunities, visit KitchenGuard.com/national-fire-prevention-month/.

About Kitchen Guard

Kitchen Guard, part of the B2B family of franchises at EverSmith Brands, offers comprehensive kitchen exhaust cleaning services to commercial kitchens nationwide. The company specializes in providing high quality, professional entire-system hood cleaning as well as hassle-free filter exchange and fan maintenance programs in its mission for cleaner, safer kitchens nationwide. The franchise eclipsed 110 franchised territories awarded since April 2024. For more information about the Kitchen Guard franchise, please visit KitchenGuard.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.