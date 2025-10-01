Fresno Families Are Leaving California: High Costs and Natural Disasters Driving the Move

Matt Buys Houses Logo

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A growing number of Fresno families are packing up and leaving California, citing skyrocketing living costs and recurring natural disasters as the primary reasons. Recent surveys reveal that nearly half of Fresno residents are considering moving out of the state, with affordability and safety ranking as their top concerns.

California’s median home prices remain among the highest in the nation, while everyday expenses like utilities, food, and fuel continue to climb. At the same time, residents face increasing risks from wildfires, drought, and poor air quality. Together, these pressures are driving families to look elsewhere for stability and financial relief.

“Families in Fresno are feeling squeezed from every angle,” said Matt, founder of Matt Buys Houses. “When the cost of living keeps going up and wildfires or droughts threaten your community, it’s not surprising that so many people are looking for a fresh start outside California.”

The migration trend is visible not only in Fresno but also across the Central Valley and other parts of the state. Cities like Bakersfield, Los Angeles, and San Francisco have also seen significant population declines over the past few years, with many residents relocating to states such as Texas, Arizona, and Nevada.

Experts note that homeowners who choose to leave face unique challenges, including how to quickly sell their properties in a competitive market. For some, waiting months for a traditional real estate transaction isn’t realistic, especially when relocation is tied to job changes, family needs, or financial strain.

