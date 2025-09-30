Sklar Kirsh Co-Chairman Jeffrey Sklar Co-Founds PortOptix, an AI Platform for M&A Value Creation

Jeff Sklar

Sklar to Continue Leading Sklar Kirsh’s Corporate Practice

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Co-Chairman Jeffrey A. Sklar has co-founded PortOptix , a newly launched AI-driven platform designed to maximize value creation for private equity fund portfolio companies, where he serves as vice president and general counsel.A veteran mergers and acquisitions (M&A) lawyer, Sklar has long combined his entrepreneurial spirit with a passion for helping companies unlock value. His involvement in PortOptix reflects that drive, offering a platform that is synergistic with his M&A practice while operating as a completely separate entity from Sklar Kirsh LLP.“At Sklar Kirsh, I’ve seen firsthand how portfolio companies can leave tremendous value untapped due to the time and resources required for spending optimization,” said Sklar. “PortOptix is designed to change that dynamic—harnessing AI and collective purchasing power to unlock EBITDA growth and enhance exit valuations for private equity firms.”PortOptix features its proprietary PortaAI Assistant, a purpose-built generative AI platform for private equity firms, alongside advanced tools for deep optimization discovery, strategic purchasing leverage and portfolio community collaboration. These tools are designed to uncover efficiencies and opportunities that traditional approaches often miss.Sklar emphasized that his work at PortOptix complements but does not replace his legal practice. He will continue to lead Sklar Kirsh’s highly regarded Corporate practice with Partner and Head of M&A Scott Ehrlich while contributing to PortOptix as a co-founder.

