Industry Insiders Launch PortOptix: Revolutionary AI Platform to Drive EBITDA Growth, Maximize Value for PE Portfolios

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PortOptix today announced the launch of its comprehensive platform designed to increase EBITDA for private equity portfolio companies, directly driving higher exit valuations. Founded by M&A veterans who witnessed firsthand the untapped opportunities in portfolio management, the platform features PortaAI, a purpose-built generative AI assistant for PE firms, alongside advanced optimization capabilities and portfolio collaboration tools.The platform addresses a critical gap in private equity value creation, where portfolio companies operate in silos, missing cost-saving synergies and revenue-enhancing collaboration opportunities. PortOptix's suite of AI-powered tools transforms how PE firms manage and optimize their entire portfolios."During my years managing M&A transactions at Sklar Kirsh, I recognized the significant value that is often left on the table due to the extensive manpower that portco spending optimization has historically required," said Jeffrey A. Sklar, Founder, VP and General Counsel of PortOptix. "We have built our technology to solve these problems and supercharge value creation for the private equity industry."The leadership team combines decades of M&A experience with cutting-edge technology expertise. Rick Weber, Executive Chairman and Investor, brings extensive transaction experience as Managing Partner of Arbor Ridge Partners. CEO Jay Leib, recipient of the Legaltech Lifetime Achievement Award, was specifically selected for his deep AI technology expertise and track record of successfully scaling technology companies."Every dollar of EBITDA improvement translates directly into multiples of increased enterprise value," said Weber. He continued “PortOptix was built to help private equity firms quickly and easily minimize portco spend, and maximize exits.”PortaAI, the platform's generative AI assistant, serves as an intelligent partner for PE professionals, providing instant insights for portfolio management, identifying optimization opportunities, supporting due diligence processes, and uncovering hidden value drivers.The platform delivers four core value drivers:• PortaAI Assistant: Generative AI purpose-built for PE firms, supporting everything from portfolio insights to due diligence• Deep Optimization Discovery: Agentic AI agents identifies hidden inefficiencies and improvement opportunities beyond traditional analysis• Strategic Purchasing Power: Collective leverage through intelligent demand aggregation across portfolio companies• Portfolio Synergies: Community Connector facilitates knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships"We're revolutionizing how PE firms create and manage portfolio value," said Leib. "PortaAI acts as an always-on strategic advisor, while our optimization engine uncovers transformative opportunities that directly impact exit valuations. Combined with our Community Connector, we're turning isolated portfolio companies into strategic ecosystems."About PortOptixPortOptix is the AI for the private equity industry, delivering premier EBITDA optimization for private equity firms and their portfolio companies. Through PortaAI generative assistant, advanced optimization algorithms, strategic purchasing aggregation, and portfolio community features, PortOptix drives measurable EBITDA growth and maximizes exit values.For more information, visit www.portoptix.com or call PortOptix CEO Jay Leib at 773-368-0153.

