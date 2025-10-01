From Halloween Gatherings to Holiday Celebrations, Euhomy Portable Ice Makers Make Seasonal Hosting Effortless

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This season of gatherings, from spooky cocktails to Thanksgiving dinners and holiday toasts, Euhomy is helping hosts serve drinks worth celebrating. With its celebrated two portable ice makers, the Luna Plus and the Pearl L1 Pro, Euhomy is bringing speed, style, and unmatched quality to the overlooked art of ice. Recently named Food & Wine’s Best Icemaker in 2025, Euhomy is redefining ice as an everyday essential for effortless entertaining.“At Euhomy, we believe ice should be as fresh and reliable as the food on the table,” said Paul Shen, Founder and CEO of Euhomy Global. “With the Luna Plus and Pearl L1 Pro, we’re making it easy for families and entertainers to enjoy crystal-clear or chewable ice in minutes, no more freezer trays or last-minute store runs.”Turning Ordinary Drinks Into Seasonal HighlightsEuhomy treats ice with the same standards as premium food and drink: fresh, clean, and designed to enhance every sip. Whether elevating a Halloween punch bowl, keeping wine crisp at Friendsgiving, or topping off a holiday mocktail, Euhomy ice is odor-free, consistent, and made from the water you choose. Every cube or nugget transforms a simple drink into a memorable moment.This season, a clear crescent in a negroni or a scoop of chewable nuggets in spiced cider isn’t just practical, it’s the detail that makes the moment feel polished. From espresso martinis to non-alcoholic mocktails or morning iced lattes, every cube or nugget transforms a simple drink into a memorable highlight.Two Machines Made for the Season• The Luna Plus – The Luna crafts crystal-clear crescent ice in just 12 minutes. Designed to melt 30 minutes slower than standard ice, it keeps cocktails, spritzers, and sparkling water colder, longer. Sleek in design, it’s the countertop companion for elegant entertaining.• The Pearl L1 Pro – The Pearl delivers chewable nugget ice in only 6–8 minutes, with app-based control for ultimate convenience. Its soft, satisfying texture is perfect for snacking, holiday mocktails, and festive punches.A Fresh Standard for HostingUnlike refrigerator trays or bagged ice, Euhomy’s portable machines produce fresh, odor-free ice on demand, ready whenever hosting happens. With Euhomy, even the smallest glass of water becomes part of the celebration.The Luna Plus and Pearl L1 Pro are available on the website , Amazon and TikTok shops, as well as at Walmart,Target, Home Depot, Lowe’s and Wayfair.To learn more about how Euhomy is changing the way people enjoy ice, follow them @euhomyofficial # # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Euhomy and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

