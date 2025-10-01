Starry Night in NYC: Jennifer Holliday Headlines ACE’s Dream Gala 2025

ACE Programs Logo

Henry Buhl and ACE Programs Unite Philanthropy, Music, and Glamour Thursday, October 9th at the Mandarin Oriental

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Community Employment Programs for the Homeless (ACE) and its founder Henry Buhl will welcome guests to the annual Dream Gala at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City on Thursday, October 9th, 2025. The evening will raise critical funds to support ACE’s programs that provide job readiness training, work experience, and long-term support services to help New Yorkers overcome homelessness and reclaim independence.The black-tie evening will begin with cocktails at followed by dinner and a program hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist Cynthia McFadden. This year’s Gala Honorees are Henry Hay and Andrew Torrey, recognized for their leadership and commitment to creating opportunities for vulnerable communities.Guests will also be treated to a special musical performance by Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Jennifer Holliday, best known as the original “Dream Girl.” Her performance underscores the spirit of resilience and hope that defines ACE’s mission.Adding to the glamour of the evening, the Alex Donner Orchestra will provide live music throughout the gala, while celebrated auctioneer Gabriel Butu will lead a spirited auction to benefit ACE’s programs.Since its founding in 1992, ACE has transformed thousands of lives through its innovative workforce development programs. Proceeds from the gala will directly support these initiatives, ensuring that individuals struggling with homelessness are given a pathway to employment, stability, and dignity.For tickets, table purchases, or sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.acenewyork.org About ACE Programs for the Homeless:The Association of Community Employment Programs (ACE) works alongside New Yorkers who have histories of homelessness, incarceration, and addiction to provide job training, work experience, and a lifetime support network that helps participants achieve their goals and establish economic independence.For more information, please visit: www.acenewyork.org IG: @aceprogramsny | F: aceprogramsny | X / T: @aceprogramsny

