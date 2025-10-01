ARF Hamptons identifies Wellness benefits of their 32nd Annual Stroll to the Sea Dog Walk in East Hampton

ARF Hamptons 50 Years Logo ARF Stroll to the Sea Dog Walk 2024 (Image credit: Lisa Tamburini) ARF Stroll to the Sea Dog Walk 2024 (Image credit: Lisa Tamburini) ARF Stroll to the Sea Dog Walk 2024 (Image credit: Kristin L. Gray)

Exercise, Mental Health, and the Healing Power of Dogs Come Together at one of East Hampton’s Favorite Fall Traditions - Saturday, October 11th, 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Science agrees: regular exercise boosts mental health, lowers stress, and improves overall well-being and when you add a dog into the mix, those beneﬁts multiply. This fall, the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF Hamptons) invites everyone to embrace the joy and healing power of walking with a canine companion at the 32nd Annual Stroll to the Sea Dog Walk, happening Saturday, October 11th, 2025, at Mulford Farm in East Hampton.More than just a two-mile walk to the beach and back, the Stroll to the Sea is a celebration of movement, community, and the special bond between people and pets. Walking with dogs has been shown to reduce anxiety, ease depression, and foster social connection — and ARF’s event o.ers the perfect chance to experience it all while helping animals in need.“The best thing you can do for yourself, body, mind, and spirit, is join us for the Stroll to the Sea,” said Kim Nichols, Executive Director of ARF Hamptons. “Spending time outdoors, surrounded by wagging tails and fellow animal lovers, reminds us how powerful the human-animal bond is. And with every step, you’re helping us rescue and care for dogs and cats who are waiting for their second chance.”"By now we all have heard that movement is medicine,” adds Holly Rillinger, The founder of The LIFTED Method in East Hampton. “Studies have also shown that petting or being around a dog can improve your mood and reduce anxiety. Joining this event is a great opportunity to not just do good but FEEL good!"This year’s event features exciting updates, including more time with vendors, expanded photo opportunities at Mulford Farm and Main Beach, and a new fundraising competition offering exclusive custom merchandise and prizes for top supporters. Beloved designer and entertainer Isaac Mizrahi will kick o. the festivities and host the pre-walk awards celebration, bringing his signature energy and charm to the event.Whether you walk with your own dog, in memory of a beloved pet, or in support of animals still waiting for homes, the Stroll to the Sea is a feel-good event for every participant; physically, mentally, and emotionally.EVENT DETAILSWhat: ARF Hamptons Stroll to the Sea Dog WalkWhen: Saturday, October 11th, 2025, from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM (Rain Date: Sunday, October 12th)9:00 AM Gates Open9:45 AM Contests & Prizes at Stage11:00 AM Walk Begins11:45 AM Raffle & Silent Auction Close12:00 PM Walk EndsWhere: Mulford Farm, 10 James Lane, East Hampton, NYRegistration: online at arfdogwalk.orgAll registrants receive an event t-shirt with original artwork by Isaac Mizrahi, a tote bag, refreshments, and access to vendor booths and activities. Special rewards will be given to those who reach fundraising milestones.This year’s event is made possible by the following sponsors: The Corcoran Group, Nulo Pet Food, Retrieve Air, Oh Norman, Lexus of Southampton, Mercedes Benz of Southampton and Get Joy Food.About ARF Hamptons:Founded in 1974, ARF Hamptons is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization providing care and sanctuary for homeless cats and dogs until loving homes can be found. ARF is a leading animal rescue and adoption center on Long Island. In addition to its rescue and adoption program, ARF operates a pet food pantry, free spay/neuter clinics for feral cats, and year-round dog training and socialization classes.For more information, to adopt, or support ARF Hamptons mission, please visit www.arfhamptons.org IG: @arfhamptons | F: ARFHamptons | X / T: @ARF_Hamptons

