CHITA Announces 2025 Amazon Prime Day Sale

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHITA , a leading online furniture brand known for its timeless design, everyday comfort, and commitment to sustainability, is excited to announce its Amazon Prime Day sale, running from October 7th to 8th, featuring customer favorites.“We’re thrilled to give our customers the chance to enjoy their favorite CHITA pieces at 15% off this Prime Day,” says Steve Luen, CEO of CHITA. “It’s our way of celebrating our community while making our signature design and comfort more accessible.”Prime Day SaleThe CHITA Prime Day sale offers 15% off select pieces on its Amazon storefront. Customers can save nearly $100 on their purchases, choosing from a variety of materials, colors, and styles, ranging from linen blends to leather seating.Prime Day products for Sale Include:- CHITA Power Recliner Chair Swivel Glider: Linen-upholstered recliner with lumbar support, perfect for nurseries, offering smooth swivel and gliding comfort. ( https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CJ26LTGV?maas=maas_adg_55D98C6AB518144FD07FA9F8BA43960C_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas - CHITA Genuine Leather Power Swivel Glider Recliner Chair for Adults: Saddle brown leather recliner with electric controls, combining style, durability, and ultimate relaxation. ( https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CPF2T6WD?maas=maas_adg_D6C43D14A8FA0D2632747C29A1AC824E_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas - CHITA Genuine Leather Swivel Accent Chair: Fully assembled mid-century modern armchair in genuine leather, blending timeless design with everyday comfort. ( https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CTHMH2HK?maas=maas_adg_3CD564A3EDD1FEB4C1806B6C81AEB349_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas - CHITA Swivel Accent Chair: Cozy upholstered fabric barrel chair in ivory, FSC certified, and ideal for versatile living room seating. ( https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09986F9GF?maas=maas_adg_0212307AB89A2A0B968520CA7BD50399_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas Crafting Comfort, Celebrating GrowthBy blending sleek artistic styles with cultural relevance, CHITA has leveraged its team’s innovation to create furniture that is both appropriately disruptive and professionally presentable, offering a perfect blend of “chic” and “tasteful.” What started as a small team of passionate craftspeople and designers has developed into a modern furniture brand with over two decades of design and manufacturing expertise, dedicated to redefining comfort through stylish, functional pieces.“At CHITA, every piece reflects the skill and care of our craftsmen,” said Steve Luen, CEO of CHITA. “This Prime Day, we’re proud to showcase the attention to detail and quality that goes into each product, giving customers the chance to experience furniture built to last.”As 2025 comes to a close, CHITA is offering some of its best deals of the year, including free standard shipping on all Prime Day purchases.For more information about CHITA’s Prime Day Sale, visit here About CHITA:CHITA is a modern furniture brand with over two decades of design and manufacturing expertise, committed to redefining comfort through stylish, functional pieces. Known for its high-quality sofas, recliners, and dining chairs, CHITA blends durability, timeless design, and eco-conscious materials to elevate modern living. Every in-house creation is rooted in precision and innovation, crafted to balance form and function with enduring quality and refined aesthetics. At CHITA, comfort, style, and sustainability aren't just ideals — they're the standard for modern living.

