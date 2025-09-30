CIFIT 2025: BritCham South China Chairman Mark Clayton Highlights UK Innovation and Business Synergy in Xiamen

XIAMEN, CHINA, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mark Clayton, Chairman of the British Chamber of Commerce South China (BritCham SC), took an active role in the landmark 25th China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT), held in Xiamen, Fujian Province from 8–11 September 2025.This year’s CIFIT marked a renewed era of UK–China economic engagement, with the United Kingdom serving as Country of Honour, hosting its largest-ever Pavilion, and featuring a delegation of more than 100 British companies and institutions – the largest ever foreign delegation to CIFIT. Clayton’s participation showcased both his leadership within the British business community in South China and his professional perspective as Group CFO of C2W Group, a UK-founded manufacturing and product development firm headquartered in Zhuhai.________________________________________BritCham South China at the Forefront of EngagementBritCham South China, led by Chairman Clayton, played a visible role across several flagship events:• A semi-private meeting with Governor Zhao Long of Fujian Province, where Clayton addressed the Governor and senior officials on behalf of the British business community in South China.• Participation in the UK–Fujian Investment Conference, alongside Vice Governor Wang Yongli, Xiamen Mayor Wu Bin, and representatives from investment bureaus across China.• A panel on the UK Modern Industrial Strategy, co-organised with BritCham China, featuring insights from KPMG, APCO Worldwide, and C2W Group.Reflecting on his return to Xiamen two decades after his first visit, Clayton remarked:“We know that diplomacy matters. Political relationships matter. Because when senior engagement is constructive and consistent, businesses on the ground can thrive.”Championing British SMEs and Global PartnershipsDuring the Modern Industrial Strategy panel, Clayton emphasised the critical role of SMEs:“British SMEs are the engine of our innovation economy, but too often lack the legal and advisory support required to scale internationally. Give them the targeted backing they need, and they will create global value. That’s where the British Chambers can play a crucial role.”The session also highlighted M&A trends, clean energy innovation, and inbound/outbound investment opportunities, underscoring the UK’s strength in niche sectors such as wind energy, where Britain holds 22% of global patents.Bridging Innovation with Scale – A C2W PerspectiveAlongside his Chamber leadership role, Clayton also brought the perspective of his professional position as Group CFO of C2W Group.“The UK excels in design, R&D and invention. China excels in scalable production, advanced automation, and digital infrastructure. This is not competition, it’s cooperation. Marrying these strengths unlocks real value, and that’s the message we’ve carried throughout CIFIT.”C2W Group continues to support British SMEs and scale-ups across consumer goods, electronics, and industrial products. With 20 years of experience, the company helps bridge the gap between concept and commercialisation, delivering quality, transparency, and scalable manufacturing solutions.Diplomacy, Networking, and Shared SuccessThe week was marked by dynamic exchanges and high-level engagement:• The Country of Honour Reception, where Clayton assisted HM Ambassador Peter Wilson CMG with an impromptu Chinese interjection, earning laughter and applause from the audience, including Xiamen Mayor Wu Bin.• High-level networking with officials from DBT, FCDO, and senior leaders from AstraZeneca, bp, HSBC, ICAEW, Shoosmiths, Haleon, and others.• Reconnecting with long-standing partners including Suwei Jiang, Felix Stauber, Trevor Lewis, and the team from Juice, a strong example of UK SME success in China.With over £200 million in deals and cooperation agreements signed during the week, CIFIT 2025 demonstrated that appetite for UK–China collaboration is not only alive but accelerating.Looking AheadBritCham South China extends sincere thanks to all UK Government and diplomatic staff, our partners from BritCham China, CBBC (China-Britain Business Council), DBT, and our Chinese hosts in Fujian Province, Xiamen Municipality, and MOFCOM.“British and Chinese businesses want to work together, grow together, and succeed together. We are proud to help build the bridges that make that possible,” said Clayton.About the British Chamber of Commerce South ChinaThe British Chamber of Commerce South China (BritCham SC) is a dynamic and influential member-led organisation representing UK business interests across South China. As part of the BritCham China network, BritCham SC provides advocacy, policy engagement, networking, and practical business support for British companies operating across South China. With a mission to empower SMEs, build bilateral trade, and foster innovation, BritCham SC serves as a vital platform for UK–China business cooperation.📩 Contact:Email: communications@britchamsouthchina.org | Tel: 181 2429 3591About C2W GroupFounded in 2005, C2W Group is a UK-owned manufacturing company headquartered in Hong Kong with factory and R&D centre in Zhuhai, China, with operations spanning Asia. With expertise across consumer products, electronics, industrial goods, and supply chain development, C2W supports British SMEs and scale-ups in launching and scaling their products with quality, transparency, and accountability. For two decades, C2W has been a trusted partner in bridging British innovation with global manufacturing excellence.📩 Contact:Media Team📧 media@china2west.com | 🌐 www.china2west.com About Mark ClaytonMark Clayton is a British entrepreneur, CFO of C2W Group, and Chairman of the British Chamber of Commerce South China and philanthropist. Based in China for two decades, he has dedicated his career to bridging UK-China relations and to helping others, while also championing UK–China business cooperation and social enterprise initiatives.

