BAS Part Sales to Exhibit at NBAA-BACE 2025 in Las Vegas

GREELEY, CO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BAS Part Sales is pleased to announce that it will exhibit for the first time at the 2025 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) , the world’s largest business aviation event, taking place October 14–16, 2025, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.NBAA-BACE is recognized as the premier global gathering for the business aviation industry, bringing together manufacturers, operators, MRO professionals, and innovators from around the world. For BAS Part Sales, this marks an important milestone as the company takes its place among leading organizations in the industry to showcase its expertise in aircraft salvage and its extensive inventory of business jet and turbine aircraft parts.Exhibiting at Booth 1465a in the West Hall, BAS Part Sales will highlight several key aspects of its operations. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the company’s vast inventory of business aircraft parts, presented online with detailed product information, pricing, and high-resolution images, which is an e-commerce experience rarely seen in aviation. The team will also provide insights into their disassembly and parts recovery processes, as well as the standards that define their approach to selling, guaranteeing, and shipping aircraft components.In addition, visitors can learn more about notable salvage projects, opportunities in aircraft recovery, and how BAS Part Sales supports operators and MROs with fast and reliable sourcing solutions. The company will also share digital content from its popular wrecked aircraft video series, which offers an engaging behind-the-scenes look at the disassembly process.“We are thrilled to be exhibiting at NBAA-BACE for the first time,” says Jared Boles, Founder & CEO of BAS Part Sales. “This event represents an important opportunity to connect with industry leaders and showcase our approach to aircraft part sales and careful recovery of every reusable part and component.”“NBAA-BACE is the ideal platform to demonstrate not only the scale of our inventory but also the innovation we’ve brought to the aviation parts market,” Clinton McJenkin, Director of Sales & Marketing, adds. “We look forward to engaging with operators, MROs, and partners to discuss how BAS can continue to support the future of business aviation.”For more information about NBAA-BACE and to register to attend, visit https://nbaa.org/events/2025-nbaa-business-aviation-convention-exhibition-nbaa-bace/ . To learn more about BAS Part Sales, go to www.baspartsales.com About BAS Part SalesFounded over ten years ago, BAS Part Sales offers a massive inventory of airplane parts for models dating back to the 1940s. Having grown to a significant scale with an intense focus on customer service and the adaptation of technology to the industry, the company provides a modern online shopping experience in a fast and secure e-commerce store with deep details, product imagery, and easy product searching. With a 90-day money-back guarantee, fast shipping, and unmatched customer service, BAS Part Sales also offers prices that are unbeatable in the used aviation parts market.

