Crypto Homes DXB Showcases Cryptocurrency-Enabled Real Estate to UK Investors

Crypto Homes DXB has completed presentations in Manchester, introducing UK investors to Dubai’s growing market for cryptocurrency-enabled property transactions.

DUBAI, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crypto Homes DXB has completed a series of presentations in Manchester aimed at introducing UK investors to Dubai’s growing market for cryptocurrency-enabled property transactions.The sessions highlighted how blockchain and digital assets are increasingly integrated into the real estate sector, offering international buyers additional flexibility in property ownership. Topics included Dubai’s tax-efficient environment, Golden Visa options, and the emirate’s position as a secure, globally connected city.The roadshow, featuring projects developed in partnership with Sobha Realty, attracted interest from attendees exploring luxury residential options and innovative payment solutions . This initiative is part of Crypto Homes DXB’s ongoing effort to inform international investors about emerging trends in Dubai’s real estate market.About Crypto Homes DXBCrypto Homes DXB is a Dubai-based real estate company specializing in cryptocurrency-enabled residential property solutions. The company engages with international investors to provide insights and access to Dubai’s evolving property market.

