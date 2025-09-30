Submit Release
Crypto Homes DXB Showcases Cryptocurrency-Enabled Real Estate to UK Investors

Crypto Homes DXB

Crypto Homes DXB has completed presentations in Manchester, introducing UK investors to Dubai’s growing market for cryptocurrency-enabled property transactions.

DUBAI, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto Homes DXB has completed a series of presentations in Manchester aimed at introducing UK investors to Dubai’s growing market for cryptocurrency-enabled property transactions.

The sessions highlighted how blockchain and digital assets are increasingly integrated into the real estate sector, offering international buyers additional flexibility in property ownership. Topics included Dubai’s tax-efficient environment, Golden Visa options, and the emirate’s position as a secure, globally connected city.

The roadshow, featuring projects developed in partnership with Sobha Realty, attracted interest from attendees exploring luxury residential options and innovative payment solutions. This initiative is part of Crypto Homes DXB’s ongoing effort to inform international investors about emerging trends in Dubai’s real estate market.

About Crypto Homes DXB
Crypto Homes DXB is a Dubai-based real estate company specializing in cryptocurrency-enabled residential property solutions. The company engages with international investors to provide insights and access to Dubai’s evolving property market.

