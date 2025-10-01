Time’s Ticking: 2025 Property Tax Payment Deadlines for Metro Atlanta

2025 Property Tax Payment Deadlines for Metro Atlanta

O'Connor discusses the 2025 property tax payment deadlines for Metro Atlanta.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fall is here and so are property tax deadlines in Metro Atlanta. By missing a deadline, you could face steep penalties, added interest, or even risk your property at a tax sale. Not only can it cost you money, but also peace of mind. If you fail to pay or miss a deadline, it could lead to serious financial consequences, especially since property taxes are typically high in the Metro Atlanta area. Payment deadlines vary by county, so it is important for you as a property owner to consistently check the due dates. O’Connor will break down the different deadlines, consequences, and tips for Metro Atlanta property owners, specifically Cobb, Dekalb, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties.County DeadlinesIn Georgia, unlike the state of Illinois, property taxes are typically due annually, and tax bills are usually mailed out during August. Although tax payments are due in the fall, deadlines can vary by county.As a property owner, it is your responsibility to make sure you meet the payment deadlines to avoid consequences that can cause financial strain. Be mindful to check your designated county’s tax commissioner’s website frequently for deadlines or any changes.Penalties and Interest for Missing PaymentsFor penalties and interest, Georgia law sets a statewide penalty and interest schedule, so property owners can more easily understand the consequences of failing to make a payment by the due date. If you miss a payment deadline, interests and penalties may include:1% interest per month on the unpaid balance5% penalty added every 120 days, up to a maximum of 20% of the billOther consequences of missing a payment can include:Tax Liens: If taxes are unpaid, the county can record a tax lien, also called a FiFa, which is a state tax execution. It is a legal claim to your debt that the Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) can place on your real and personal property to make sure you pay for your unpaid taxes. If a tax lien is placed on your property, it can make it difficult to sell, refinance, or even borrow against your property.Collection costs: Until your taxes are paid, you are responsible for the administrative and legal costs added to your balance.Potential tax sale: If your taxes are still unpaid, your property can be levied and sold at a tax sale or auction, so the state of Georgia can recover the taxes owed. This would be the worst-case scenario, and you do not want to get to this point.Across all four counties, missed tax payments can result in interest and penalties, tax liens, and the risk of potentially losing your property in a tax sale or auction. Missing a payment deadline can be a slippery slope, so it is important to stay on top of deadlines.Tips to Pay on TimeDealing with property tax deadlines can be a lot, and with the stressors and busyness of daily life, it can be hard to keep track of due dates. Here are a few practical tips from the O’Connor team that can help you stay on top of tax deadlines and pay your bill in a timely manner:Mark your calendar with due dates as soon as bills are mailed out in August and set up reminders on your phone.Update your mailing address to avoid unforeseen issues like your bill arriving at the wrong address.Budget for property taxes for your estimated bill and set aside funds in a savings account for future payments.Check your bill online by logging in to your county’s tax commissioner’s website and use online payment options to avoid mail delays.Pay in installments if you can. In Dekalb County, there are two installments (September 30 and November 15), and in other counties you may be able to make a partial payment before the deadline to ease the burden of one large payment.Pay early if possible to avoid the stress of system errors, mail delays, or missing the cutoff time.Check your escrow accounts and confirm that your mortgage lender has the correct bill and paid on time.Don’t wait until the last minute to check your property tax bill and pay by the due date to avoid penalties and legal fees. By staying on top of your tax deadlines, you can avoid stress, fees and legal headaches. Be sure to check your county’s tax commissioner site today to confirm your tax bill and due date.About O'Connor:O’Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and New York. O’Connor’s possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

