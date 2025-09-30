Influential Women Highlights Janette Singletary’s Leadership in Perioperative Innovation

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 25 Years of Leadership, Integrity, and Impact at Tampa General HospitalJanette Singletary, recently featured in the 2025 edition of Influential Women, has dedicated more than 25 years of her career to advancing healthcare at Tampa General Hospital (TGH). Rising from her first role as a scheduler to her current position as Manager of Perioperative Scheduling in the Surgical and Procedural Department, Janette’s journey reflects resilience, collaboration, and an unwavering commitment to patient-centered excellence.In her role today, she leads a high-performing team that coordinates over 60,000 surgical and procedural cases each year across more than 80 procedure rooms, including 17 surgical robots. At a Level 1 trauma center, where timing and precision are often the difference between life and death, Janette ensures that every patient is in the right place, at the right time, with the right resources.Transforming Surgical Operations at TGHJanette has played a central role in strategic initiatives that expand capacity and elevate care delivery. One of the most transformative is the Taneja Tower Operations Project, which will add 31 new operating rooms to Tampa General’s surgical infrastructure. Her involvement in planning and coordinating this expansion demonstrates her ability to see both the details and the bigger picture: balancing logistics with patient outcomes, all while preparing for the future demands of healthcare.Janette’s leadership philosophy is shaped by the principle: “Management is doing things right; leadership is doing the right things.” This mindset not only guides her operational decisions but also frames her approach to mentoring, building smarter systems, and fostering collaboration across multiple departments.A Lifelong Learner and Dedicated MentorWhile leading operations at TGH, Janette is also pursuing a Degree in Healthcare Administration from Columbia Southern University, a reflection of her belief in lifelong growth. She is an active member of both the National Society of Leadership and Success and the Omega Nu Lambda National Honor Society, where she continues to develop her leadership and communication skills.Beyond her own education, Janette places equal importance on empowering others. She is known for encouraging her team to see their own potential—often before they see it themselves. By mentoring new staff and fostering an environment of transparency and respect, she helps create a culture where individuals grow alongside the organization.Persistence, Adaptability, and CollaborationJanette attributes her success to persistence, adaptability, and genuine collaboration. Having spent decades in perioperative scheduling, she understands that no one succeeds alone. Her career has been shaped by close partnerships with surgeons, nurses, and administrators, and through these relationships, she has learned the importance of clear communication and mutual respect.She also credits her mentors and colleagues for shaping her career and is now committed to passing that legacy forward. “Lifting others as you grow,” she often says, is not only a professional responsibility but also a personal value.The Power of Courage and VoiceThe best career advice Janette ever received was simple but transformative: “Say it even if your voice shakes.” For her, this phrase is a reminder that courage is not the absence of fear but the act of speaking up despite it. Whether advocating for herself in meetings, presenting bold new ideas, or asking for opportunities, this advice has helped her grow into a stronger leader.Janette encourages others—especially women entering healthcare—to embrace the same courage, trust their instincts, and never doubt that they belong in every room they enter.Guidance for the Next GenerationWhen speaking to young women entering healthcare, particularly perioperative services, Janette emphasizes resilience, confidence, and self-advocacy. She acknowledges the intensity of the field—fast-paced, high-stress, and often intimidating—but believes challenges should fuel growth, not diminish confidence.Her advice is clear: “Learn everything you can, ask questions, and don’t be afraid to advocate for yourself and your patients. Respect is earned through consistency, professionalism, and resilience, and the more you show up with integrity and strength, the more you’ll thrive.”Challenges and Opportunities in Perioperative ServicesFrom Janette’s perspective, one of the greatest challenges in perioperative services today is training staff to develop a global view of the surgical schedule. She stresses the interconnected nature of equipment, instruments, supplies, and personnel—where even a single change can ripple across departments, impacting patient flow and efficiency.At the same time, Janette sees great opportunity in the integration of technology and data-driven solutions. Advanced scheduling tools, surgical robotics, and electronic health records, when used thoughtfully, can reduce delays, improve outcomes, and streamline workflows.“The key,” Janette notes, “is balancing innovation with empathy. As we adopt new tools, we must never lose sight of the human side of healthcare. When teams are equipped with both technology and perspective, we build more resilient, responsive, and patient-centered surgical environments.”Values That Define Her LeadershipAt the core of Janette’s leadership are the values of integrity, empathy, transparency, and continuous growth. Integrity means doing the right thing even when it is unseen—whether advocating for patients, supporting colleagues, or upholding standards. Empathy connects Janette to others and fuels her ability to support both patients and team members in difficult moments. At the core of Janette's leadership are the values of integrity, empathy, transparency, and continuous growth. Integrity means doing the right thing even when it is unseen—whether advocating for patients, supporting colleagues, or upholding standards. Empathy connects Janette to others and fuels her ability to support both patients and team members in difficult moments. Transparency builds trust, ensures accountability, and creates a culture of collaboration, while continuous growth reflects her belief that both individuals and systems must evolve to meet new challenges and opportunities.A Lasting Impact at TGHWhether orchestrating complex scheduling logistics, mentoring the next generation of healthcare professionals, or helping departments design smarter processes, Janette brings a global perspective, institutional knowledge, and innovative spirit that reflect the very best of TGH.

