Narins Beauty Announces First Product Launch: BunBun Lip Jelly Tint

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Narins Beauty, founded by digital creator and entrepreneur Narin Ammara , today announced the release of its first product, the BunBun Lip Jelly Tint . This debut collection introduces a translucent, jelly-like lip tint designed to deliver a popsicle-stained flush of color with a glossy finish.The BunBun Lip Jelly Tint collection includes five buildable color sticks and one pH-reactive balm that adapts to body temperature for a custom lip shade. The product is formulated with high-refractive oils, moisture-locking emollients, vegan ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and Damask rose flower water to provide hydration and comfort throughout the day.“BunBun represents the first product I envisioned for this brand,” said Narin Ammara, Founder of Narins Beauty. “The goal was to create something playful, approachable, and wearable for everyday use.”Product DetailsBubble – Bubble-gum pinkGlaze – Nude-pinkCaramel – Caramel-toned neutralBerry – Sheer raspberry tintMocha – Warm coffee-brownIcy – Color-changing balm activated by skin pHThe BunBun Lip Jelly Tint features a slim, click-to-release applicator that delivers a pre-dosed amount of product for easy application. A blend of menthol and coconut water adds a refreshing cooling effect, while the vegan, cruelty-free formula reflects the brand’s commitment to clean beauty.Brand StoryThe launch introduces BunBun, the brand’s pink bunny mascot, which has evolved from a recurring symbol on Ammara’s digital platforms into the official emblem of Narins Beauty. BunBun reflects the company’s values of curiosity, connection, and playful individuality.The BunBun Lip Jelly Tint is available exclusively at NarinsBeauty.com , retailing at 89 AED.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.