EU AI Act Architect MEP Brando Benifei Reveals Implementation Roadmap and Addresses Innovation Concerns

European Parliament Member Brando Benifei Shares Vision for World's First Comprehensive AI Regulation

We are confronted with very powerful developers, very powerful systems. And we need the supervisors to have the means to check the correct implementation of the law.” — MEP Brando Benifei

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an exclusive conversation on the RegulatingAI podcast, MEP Brando Benifei , the lead architect behind the groundbreaking EU AI Act, talked about the regulation's implementation challenges, its impact on innovation, and how it will reshape the global AI landscape with the host Sanjay Puri As a third-term Member of the European Parliament representing Northwest Italy and co-rapporteur on the AI Act, Benifei has spent over a decade navigating the intersection of technology and democratic governance. His leadership culminated in March 2024 when the European Parliament adopted the world's first binding law on artificial intelligence.Benifei emphasized that the AI Act isn't about stifling innovation—it's about building the trust necessary for AI to flourish. He painted a vivid picture of why regulation matters: "Do we really want doctors to use AI systems that are not tested to put forward diagnosis and therapies for patients? Think also of the hiring process. Do we want really to risk having systems that are putting forward discrimination against women or non-white people?"The regulation takes a risk-based approach, prohibiting specific use cases deemed harmful to society, including emotional recognition in workplaces and educational settings, unlimited biometric surveillance, and subliminal manipulation techniques. These prohibitions, which came into effect within the first year, represent one of the immediate implementation priorities.When asked about readiness gaps, Benifei identified two critical areas requiring urgent attention. First, accelerating education and training on AI across European societies. "All over Europe, we still lack that kind of focus from the institutions," he noted, praising countries like France and the Baltic States for leading the charge while acknowledging others are lagging.Second, ensuring that enforcement mechanisms have real teeth. "We are confronted with very powerful developers, very powerful systems. And we need the supervisors to have the means to check the correct implementation of the law," Benifei stressed, highlighting the importance of properly staffing and empowering both the EU AI Office and national supervisory authorities.Addressing concerns from European companies about competitive disadvantages, Benifei made a crucial clarification: the AI Act applies to all companies—European or otherwise—that want to access the European market. "We have also non-European companies that will have to do the same things as the European ones if they want to access the European market," he explained. "No one will renounce to the European market. That's our strength."Benifei drew a powerful comparison to emphasize AI's transformative potential: "The impact of AI can be compared more to the introduction of electricity rather than just innovations that were extremely transformative like internet." This perspective underscores why comprehensive regulation is necessary—AI isn't just another digital tool; it's a pervasive technology that will touch every aspect of human life.The approach is already gaining international attention, with South American countries actively debating similar frameworks. Benifei believes the EU's value-driven, human-centric model can serve as a blueprint for responsible AI development worldwide.1. Regulation Can Enable Innovation: Rather than viewing regulation as a barrier, the EU AI Act demonstrates how clear rules can build the trust necessary for widespread AI adoption, particularly in sensitive areas like healthcare and hiring.2. Risk-Based Approach Works: By categorizing AI systems by risk level and prohibiting only the most harmful applications, the Act balances innovation with safety, avoiding blanket restrictions that could stifle progress.3. Enforcement Infrastructure Matters: The most sophisticated regulation fails without proper enforcement mechanisms. Adequately resourced supervisory bodies are essential to ensure compliance, especially when facing powerful global tech companies.4. Simplification Must Follow: While comprehensive regulation is necessary, reducing bureaucratic complexity and streamlining data access rules will be crucial for maintaining Europe's competitive position in AI development.As co-chair of the European Parliament's AI Monitoring Group, Benifei's work is far from over. The coming months will focus on ensuring the complex governance ecosystem—including the AI Office, AI Board, scientific panel, and advisory forum—functions smoothly without becoming a bureaucratic maze.The EU AI Act represents a bold experiment in regulating transformative technology before its harms become entrenched. With enforcement mechanisms now activating and global attention focused on Europe's approach, the coming years will reveal whether trust-building through regulation can indeed accelerate, rather than hinder, innovation.About RegulatingAIRegulatingAI, an initiative of Knowledge Networks, is a non-profit organization focused on promoting ethical AI governance. We empower regulators, industry leaders, and advocacy groups with the knowledge and tools necessary to shape the future of AI technologies, ensuring they are developed with trust and transparency.

