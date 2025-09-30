WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Network Performance Monitoring Market Reach USD 4.2 Billion by 2031 at 7.1% CAGR Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global network performance monitoring market size was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 199 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31765 Driving FactorsIncrease in spending on ICT infrastructure, the rise in demand for efficient network infrastructure, and an increase in internet penetration drive the growth of the global network performance monitoring market. However, increasing erroneous devices and critical metrics, and monitoring over logs of interconnected devices hamper the global market growth. On the other hand, the adoption of machine learning (ML), big data analytics, such as the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and the rise in need for network visibility and preventing downtime and network failure are likely to create potential opportunities for growth of the global market in the coming years.The network performance monitoring industry is estimated to grow considerably during the forecast period due to an increase in spending on ICT infrastructures. The sector has expanded as a result of increased internet usage and an increased need for effective network infrastructure. The rise in incorrect devices, important measurements, and monitoring over logs of connected devices, however, are the key issues impeding network performance monitoring market expansion.On the other hand, it is anticipated that the adoption of machine learning (ML) and big data analytics, including the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), which are developing quickly in IT, as well as the rise in demand for network visibility and preventing downtime and network failure, will fuel the growth of the network performance monitoring industry during the forecast period.Key PlayersKey players profiled in the report include Broadcom, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Keysight Technologies, Inc., LogicMonitor Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Nagios Enterprises, LLC, Paessler AG, Profitap HQ B.V., and SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the network performance monitoring industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A31765 Based on region, Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2021, capturing nearly half of the global network performance monitoring market share and lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increase in the trend of small and medium scaled enterprises entering IT services, the surge in urbanization, and a high rate of adoption of mobile communication devices in the region. However, the network performance monitoring market in Europe is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period due to the surge in the use of cloud-integrated mobile and online commerce services in the region.Based on component, the hardware segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global network performance monitoring market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031, due to a rise in network monitoring usage, continuous network services, and an increase in smart home devices.Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest market share of more than three-fourths of the global network performance monitoring market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031. This is because these enterprises often manage huge data on servers and platforms with well-equipped and maintained network infrastructure. They also take benefit from centralized cloud-based network systems to monitor a large number of offices and business divisions from headquarter locations, which facilitates increased adoption and growth for network performance monitoring.Based on end user, the cloud service providers segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to one-third of the global network performance monitoring market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the IT and telecom service providers segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the significant global growth of the telecommunications sector. The demand for comprehensive visibility of network infrastructure is fueling the expansion of the industry.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (199 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/network-performance-monitoring-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a favorable effect on the network performance monitoring market. This is because people were forced to work remotely and for this, businesses require the appropriate technologies to provide network infrastructure agility and security.● Before making any network improvements, firms may use network performance monitoring to identify their network risks and weaknesses.Consequently, network performance monitoring became increasingly popular during the pandemic.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 