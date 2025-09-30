GenXDirect Launches New Extended Run Generator Fuel Tank Accessories to Improve Generator Efficiency

GenXDirect unveils new extended run fuel tank accessories designed to enhance generator efficiency and ensure longer operational performance.

ELK RIVER, MN, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenXDirect, a family-owned e-commerce retailer specializing in premium generator accessories , has unveiled its new range of extended run generator fuel tank accessories, designed to enhance the performance of portable generators.As the sole Platinum Dealer for IPI Industries' patented products, GenXDirect offers high-quality extended run fuel tanks compatible with a variety of popular generator brands, including Honda, Yamaha, Generac, Ryobi, and Kipor. These fuel tank accessories are engineered to extend the runtime of portable generators, allowing users to power their equipment for longer durations without frequent refueling interruptions.The new line of generator accessories includes a range of options to optimize generator performance. This includes advanced generator fuel tank extension systems, specifically designed to fit numerous generator models, ensuring seamless compatibility and easy integration for customers."At GenXDirect, we are committed to delivering premium, dependable products that improve the efficiency and reliability of portable generators," said a company spokesperson. "Our extended run fuel tank accessories offer our customers the freedom to power their devices for longer periods, without the inconvenience of constant refueling, making them an essential addition for anyone using generators for extended tasks."With fast and flexible shipping and a commitment to providing excellent customer support, GenXDirect is positioned to meet the growing demand for quality generator accessories. Customers can rely on GenXDirect to offer products backed by a warranty, ensuring long-term reliability and satisfaction.About GenXDirect: GenXDirect is a family-owned business located in Elk River, MN , dedicated to offering top-tier generator accessories. As the exclusive Platinum Dealer for IPI Industries, GenXDirect specializes in providing extended run fuel tanks and accessories that are compatible with major generator brands. The company prides itself on delivering reliable products with exceptional customer service.Company name: GenXDirectAddress: 17520 Tyler St NW #200, Elk River, MN, United StatesCity: Elk RiverState: MinnesotaZip Code: 55330Phone number: 612-559-2569Email: jessica@ipiindustries.comVisit us on social media:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/genxdirect X: http://twitter.com/powerfordays

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.