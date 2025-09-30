WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Wireless Mesh Networks Market Reach USD 12.8 Billion at 9.8% CAGR by 2031 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global wireless mesh networks market was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 250 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31620 Driving FactorsThe growing trend of work-from-home and remote working policies, surge in need to increase efficiency of companies, the rise in demand for better business communication among large organizations, the growing scale of operations of large enterprises, and the increasing industry 4.0 trends in business organizations drive the growth of the global wireless mesh networks market. However, higher installation costs and maintenance challenges of wireless mesh network platforms are likely to hinder the global market growth. On the other hand, the development of advanced communication technologies, such as 5G communication networks and Wi-Fi 6 technology will present new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.Market SegmentationThe wireless mesh network market is segmented on the basis of component, type, enterprise size, application area, and region. On the basis of component, the industry is divided into solutions and services. Depending on type, the market is classified into infrastructure wireless mesh and ad-hoc mesh. Based on enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. The application area covered in the study include residential and commercial. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe key players profiled in the wireless mesh networks market analysis are Aruba Networks, ABB, Qualcomm Incorporated, Cisco Systems, Inc, Qorvo, Inc, Synapse Wireless, Wirepas Ltd, Rajant Corporation, Cambium Networks, and Sitrix Systems. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry as well as Wireless Mess Networks Market Share.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A31620 Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global wireless mesh networks market, and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. This is owing to the high concentration of specialized network equipment manufacturers in the region. However, the LAMEA segment would show the fastest CAGR of 10.83% during the forecast period, due to the ongoing digital transformation of the region.Based on application area, the commercial segment contributed to the largest share of more than four-fifths of the global wireless mesh networks market in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.36% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the commercial segment is attributed to the growing automation and digitization trends in modern industries.Based on component, the solutions segment held the largest share of more than two-thirds of the global wireless mesh networks market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 10.72% in 2031. This is owing to the growing demand for wireless networking solutions.Based on type, the infrastructure wireless mesh segment held the largest share of more than half of the global wireless mesh networks market in 2021, owing to the higher degree of security offered by infrastructure mesh networking solutions. However, the ad-hoc mesh segment is expected to maintain a prominent growth and exhibit the highest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period, owing to the mobility and customization offered by ad-hoc mesh solutions.Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the largest share of more than three-fourths of the global wireless mesh networks market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period. However, SMEs segment is likely to show the highest CAGR of 11.16% during the forecast period, owing to the growing innovations in SMEs.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wireless-mess-networks-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● The global wireless mesh networks market witnessed a stable growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to the increased demand for communication technology, which propelled the demand for Wi-Fi coverage and mesh network system.● Moreover, rise in the trend of work-from-home during the pandemic amplified the demand for Wi-Fi mesh networks that use multiple nodes and can communicate with each other to share a wireless connection within a larger area. 