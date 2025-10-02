Pet Accident Only Insurance Market Report 2025 | Growth, Key Drivers & Future Trends Forecast Through 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Pet Accident Only Insurance Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Pet Accident Only Insurance Market Worth?

The size of the pet accident only insurance market has witnessed a robust expansion in the preceding years. Its size is projected to climb from $1.16 billion in 2024 to $1.27 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The earlier period's growth was dependent on multiple factors such as the uptick in global pet ownership, escalating veterinary care expenses, heightened consciousness about pet healthcare, amplified demand for pet security, and an increase in household disposable income.

Predictions suggest that the pet accident only insurance market is poised to witness significant expansion in the coming years, potentially reaching a value of $1.80 billion by 2029, with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This projected growth can be credited to the rising acceptance of pet insurance policies, a notable increase in pet-related incidents, a surge in urban pet demographics, the ease of online policy procurement, and an amplified interest in companion animals. The forecast period is further signified by the emergence of key trends, such as the enhancement of pet health surveillance systems, incorporation of artificial intelligence in claim settlements, the advent of technology-aided insurance personalization tools, progression in mobile-based insurance applications, and the evolution of wearable pet gadget technology.

What Are The Factors Driving The Pet Accident Only Insurance Market?

The rise in pet ownership is predicted to fuel the expansion of the pet accident-only insurance market. Pet ownership entails providing care, housing, food, and medical aid for a domestic animal designated as a companion. With an increasing understanding of the profound influence pets have on mental health, including their capability to minimize stress, counteract feelings of solitude, and supply emotional aid during difficult periods, pet ownership is soaring. Pet accident-only insurance lessens the financial burden of pet ownership by covering sudden veterinary expenses caused by unexpected injuries, thereby granting owners the ability to afford swift medical attention. Notably, data from the American Pet Products Association, a US trade association, indicated that as of March 2025, pet ownership in the US extended from 82 million families in 2023 to 94 million families in 2025. This surge covered spikes in both dog and cat ownership, with dogs found in 51% of households (68 million) and cats in 37% (49 million). Consequently, this surge in pet ownership is the key growth driver for the pet accident-only insurance market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Pet Accident Only Insurance Market?

• Trupanion Inc.

• Tesco Personal Finance plc

• Anicom Holdings Inc.

• Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

• Embrace Pet Insurance Agency LLC

• Animal Friends Insurance Services Limited

• TICORP Limited

• Pets Plus Us Inc.

• Pet Plan Limited

• The Insurance Emporium Limited

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Pet Accident Only Insurance Industry?

Leading businesses in the pet accident only insurance market are adopting a strategic focus on developing creative solutions through key partnerships to improve the accessibility of their services and broaden their clientele. Strategic partnerships involve cooperative agreements between corporations that harness each other's resources to attain shared objectives like extending their market reach or enhancing the services they offer. For instance, in November 2022, Dutch Pet Inc., an American veterinary telehealth company, collaborated with Synchrony, a US-based firm offering consumer financial services. They introduced a pet insurance product that offers an exclusive Accident Only plan for its annual veterinary care members. The plan extends coverage for eligible emergency veterinary costs up to $10,000 per annum, with a 10% copay and a $250 deductible, specifically for accident-related instances like bone fractures or foreign object ingestion, while excluding illnesses and pre-existing conditions. This move aims to augment Dutch’s already existing round-the-clock virtual veterinary services, providing both immediate telehealth support and financial coverage for unexpected emergencies.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Pet Accident Only Insurance Market Share?

The pet accident only insurance market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Pet Liability Insurance, Pet Medical Insurance

2) By Type Of Pet: Dogs, Cats, Exotic Pets, Other Small Animals

3) By Policy Coverage Type: Accident-Only Coverage, Comprehensive Coverage, Liability Coverage, End-Of-Life Coverage

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct-To-Consumer (Online Platforms), Insurance Agents Or Brokers, Veterinary Partnerships, Pet Retailers

5) By End-User: Individual, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Pet Liability Insurance: Third Party Injury, Property Damage, Legal Expenses

2) By Pet Medical Insurance: Accident Coverage, Emergency Care, Surgery Costs, Prescription Medications

What Are The Regional Trends In The Pet Accident Only Insurance Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for pet accident only insurance. The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the most significant growth in the coming period. The report examining this insurance sector mentions comprehensive coverage of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

