InterState Medical Group Expands Non-Surgical Care with Chiropractic & Massage

SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InterState Medical Group has expanded its integrative non-surgical care offerings by formally incorporating chiropractic services, therapeutic massage, non-surgical spinal decompression, and targeted naturopathic injection therapies into its recovery and pain management programs. These additions provide a comprehensive set of conservative treatment options for individuals managing musculoskeletal conditions, chronic pain, and rehabilitation needs.Addressing the Need for Comprehensive CarePersistent pain, limited mobility, and conditions such as herniated or bulging discs causing sciatica or radiculopathy are major public health concerns. Patients are increasingly seeking alternatives to long-term medications and surgical interventions. In response, the medical team emphasizes multi-modal care that combines manual therapies, non-surgical spinal decompression, and minimally invasive biologic treatments. This integrative approach addresses structural, soft tissue, and neurologic contributors to pain while promoting functional recovery.Chiropractic Care for Spinal Alignment and MobilityChiropractic adjustments are a core element of the integrative care model. These interventions focus on spinal alignment and joint function to relieve nerve irritation, improve posture, and restore range of motion. Chiropractic care is applied both for acute injury response and preventive maintenance. By reducing mechanical stress on the musculoskeletal system, adjustments help decrease chronic pain and enhance long-term mobility.Therapeutic Massage as a Complementary TreatmentTherapeutic massage supports soft tissue health, improves circulation, and promotes relaxation. Clinically guided techniques target specific rehabilitation goals, such as reducing adhesions, enhancing flexibility, and facilitating lymphatic drainage. When coordinated with chiropractic adjustments and spinal decompression, massage helps muscles and connective tissues respond more effectively to structural corrections, supporting durable functional outcomes.Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression for Disc ConditionsNon-surgical spinal decompression is included for patients with herniated or bulging discs contributing to sciatica or radiculopathy in the arms or legs. This therapy gently stretches the spine to relieve pressure on affected discs and surrounding nerves, improving pain and functional mobility. When combined with chiropractic care, massage, and targeted injections, decompression offers a comprehensive, conservative pathway for spinal health.Targeted Naturopathic Injection TherapiesTargeted naturopathic injections, including trigger point injections (TPI) and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatments, extend the integrative approach. TPI addresses painful muscle knots to improve function and decrease discomfort. PRP introduces concentrated growth factors to injured tissues, supporting healing in tendons, ligaments, and joints. Together, these therapies combine pain relief with tissue repair, complementing manual and decompression treatments.Integrative Approach to RecoveryCombining chiropractic adjustments, massage, spinal decompression, and injection therapies allows a multi-dimensional recovery plan. Structural alignment, soft tissue mobilization, and biologic stimulation are integrated into personalized care plans that respond to each patient’s clinical presentation. This approach aims to reduce symptom recurrence and support long-term functional improvements.Conditions Treated Through Combined CareThe expanded service model supports a broad range of conditions, including:• Chronic lumbar and cervical pain from degenerative changes or repetitive strain• Herniated and bulging discs causing sciatica or arm/leg radiculopathy• Peripheral joint dysfunction such as knee osteoarthritis or rotator cuff injuries• Myofascial pain syndromes and persistent trigger points• Sports-related soft tissue injuries requiring rehabilitation• Postural imbalance and workplace-related musculoskeletal complaintsPatients with complex or multi-factorial conditions benefit from coordinated care plans sequencing manual therapy, injection interventions, and spinal decompression.Evidence-Based PracticesAll therapies are selected and sequenced according to clinical evidence and professional standards. Chiropractic adjustments and massage have documented benefits for pain reduction and improved mobility. TPI serves as an adjunct for muscle-related pain, while PRP and spinal decompression are supported by studies showing effectiveness for tissue repair, disc health, and pain management. Treatment plans are individualized, with ongoing reassessment to ensure optimal outcomes.Patient-Centered ProgramsEach patient receives a comprehensive assessment, including functional evaluation, medical history, and prior imaging when available. Care plans are designed to relieve symptoms while supporting long-term functional goals. Education, ergonomic guidance, and home exercise strategies reinforce clinical gains and help prevent recurrence.Impact on Community HealthOffering a wider array of non-surgical options promotes improved community health outcomes, including maintained independence, active lifestyles, and reduced reliance on invasive procedures or opioids. The integrated model supports faster return to work and daily activities, particularly for patients recovering from injury.Accessibility for Salem and Surrounding AreasServices are available to residents across Salem and neighboring communities. Coordinated, non-surgical care pathways are designed to simplify access for both acute injury recovery and chronic condition management.About InterState Medical GroupInterState Medical Group, located in Salem, Oregon, provides non-surgical treatments focused on pain relief, rehabilitation, and wellness. Services include chiropractic care, therapeutic massage, non-surgical spinal decompression, and targeted naturopathic injections such as TPI and PRP. About InterState Medical GroupInterState Medical Group, located in Salem, Oregon, provides non-surgical treatments focused on pain relief, rehabilitation, and wellness. Services include chiropractic care, therapeutic massage, non-surgical spinal decompression, and targeted naturopathic injections such as TPI and PRP. The group emphasizes evidence-informed practice and personalized care to support functional recovery and long-term health.

