VAPT Testing Helps SMBs Reduce Cybersecurity Risks by 95%

VAPT testing empowers SMBs to cut cybersecurity risks by up to 95%, ensuring stronger protection, compliance, and resilience against evolving threats.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As cyberattacks become increasingly sophisticated and commonplace, VAPT Testing (Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing) has become an indispensable defense for small and mid-sized companies (SMBs). With limited budgets and little in-house security talent, these firms are particularly vulnerable to attacks like phishing schemes, out-of-date software, and misconfigured cloud accounts. Research indicates that almost 60% of companies experience cyber events each year, emphasizing the necessity for more effective, active defenses.IBN Technologies has extended its global vulnerability testing and penetration offerings in the US, UK, and India to assist SMBs with risk detection and threat mitigation prior to attackers taking advantage of them. By combining automated scanning tools with the skills of certified ethical hackers, IBN Tech’s VAPT program gives companies actionable intelligence, providing visibility into weaknesses and verification of real-world exploitability.Don’t wait for a breach secure your infrastructure with expert VAPT Testing.Book your free consultation today.Why VAPT Testing MattersVAPT is a two-pronged strategy aimed at striking a balance between detection and impact validation:1. Vulnerability Assessment (VA): Detects system misconfigurations, old software, insecure devices, and poor network protocols.2. Penetration Testing (PT): Mimmics live cyberattacks to identify whether weaknesses found can be utilized.“VA delivers visibility, and PT confirms the real impact. This combination allows organizations to move beyond simple risk lists toward clear, actionable fixes,” explained Pratik Shah, CTO of IBN Technologies.Challenges Faced by SMBsSMBs often lack advanced security infrastructure, which leads to issues such as:1. Dependence on automated scans that miss critical risks or generate false positives.2. Difficulty meeting compliance requirements like HIPAA, GDPR, and CERT-IN.3. Shortage of in-house expertise to conduct advanced penetration testing.4. Absence of ongoing monitoring and retesting to maintain defenses.IBN’s VAPT Testing services address these challenges with end-to-end support, leveraging human expertise and modern vulnerability testing tools for deeper insight.Comprehensive Service PortfolioIBN Technologies’ VAPT program covers critical IT layers, including:1. Application Security Testing – Assessing web apps, mobile apps, and APIs.2. Network Security Assessments – Identifying misconfigurations, insecure access controls, and weak protocols.3. Wireless Security Testing – Evaluating encryption methods and detecting rogue access points.4. IoT Security Reviews – Firmware analysis and endpoint testing.5. Human Factor Testing – Simulated phishing and social engineering campaigns.6. Cloud Security Reviews – Security assessments for AWS, Azure, and hybrid environments.7. Red Team Simulations – Advanced ethical hacking to test incident detection and response.8. Penetration Testing-as-a-Service (PTaaS): Continuous, subscription-based penetration testing with expert-driven dashboards.Proven OutcomesOrganizations adopting IBN Tech’s VAPT Testing services have achieved:1. Up to 95% reduction in cybersecurity risks.2. Resolution of 90% of vulnerabilities within just two weeks.3. Consistent audit success across HIPAA, GDPR, and ISO frameworks.4. Stronger resilience against ransomware, phishing, and insider threats.One healthcare provider secured HIPAA compliance across more than 1,000 endpoints without audit errors, while a digital transformation company remediated critical application flaws within two weeks and achieved full compliance certification.See the impact in action-Future-Ready CybersecurityPeriodic compliance checks alone are no longer enough. Businesses must adopt a proactive approach to cyber resilience. By combining automation, expert ethical hacking, and advanced vulnerability testing, IBN Technologies helps SMBs, and mid-market firms maintain continuous visibility and strengthen defenses against evolving threats.With flexible tiers and PTaaS offerings, IBN ensures that VAPT Testing remains accessible for businesses of all sizes. The company’s broader mission is to act as a trusted long-term partner, helping clients adapt to regulatory requirements, secure digital assets, and build customer trust.Related Services-1. SIEM and SOC Services- https://www.ibntech.com/managed-siem-soc-services/ 2. VCISO services- https://www.ibntech.com/vciso-services/ IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

