Hemp Protein Market Size to Reach USD 241.0 Million by 2032, Rising at a CAGR of 5.1% | Persistence Market Research

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hemp protein market size is likely to value at US$170.7 million in 2025 and is expected to reach US$241.0 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2025–2032). Growth is driven by the rising prevalence of health-conscious consumers, adoption of vegan and plant-based lifestyles, advancements in protein extraction technologies, and increasing demand for sustainable and natural protein sources across food, beverages, and nutraceuticals.

Hemp protein, derived from the seeds of the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa), has gained significant traction in recent years as a sustainable and nutrient-rich plant-based protein source. Known for its digestibility, amino acid profile, and rich concentration of omega fatty acids, hemp protein has become a favored alternative to animal-derived proteins and soy-based products.

The market is expanding rapidly due to growing consumer demand for clean-label, allergen-free, and environmentally friendly protein solutions. Hemp protein is widely utilized in protein powders, dietary supplements, baked goods, snack bars, beverages, and functional foods. With increasing awareness of plant-based nutrition and the environmental benefits of hemp cultivation, the hemp protein industry is witnessing robust global growth.

Key Highlights from the Report

• The global hemp protein market is projected to reach US$241.0 Mn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%.

• Rising health and wellness trends are significantly boosting demand for plant-based proteins.

• Hemp protein powders and supplements remain the leading application segment.

• North America and Europe dominate consumption, while Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing market.

• Technological advancements in extraction and processing are enhancing product purity and taste.

• Increasing demand from vegan and flexitarian populations continues to fuel growth.

Market Segmentation

The hemp protein market is segmented based on product type, form, application, and region.

By Product Type

• Conventional Hemp Protein: Dominates the market due to lower costs and widespread use.

• Organic Hemp Protein: Witnessing fast growth, driven by demand for premium, clean-label products.

By Form

• Powder: The largest segment, used extensively in dietary supplements, smoothies, and functional beverages.

• Capsules/Tablets: Gaining traction among consumers seeking convenient nutrition options.

By Application

• Nutritional Supplements: The leading segment, driven by fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious consumers.

• Food & Beverages: Used in bakery products, snack bars, cereals, and plant-based milk.

• Pharmaceutical & Personal Care: Emerging applications due to hemp protein’s antioxidant and bioactive properties.

By Distribution Channel

• Online Retail: Fastest-growing channel, driven by the rise of e-commerce platforms and direct-to-consumer brands.

• Offline Retail: Includes supermarkets, health stores, and specialty nutrition outlets.

Regional Insights

North America leads the global hemp protein market, with the U.S. accounting for the largest share due to high adoption of plant-based diets, a strong supplement industry, and favorable regulatory frameworks. Increasing numbers of health-conscious millennials and athletes continue to drive hemp protein sales.

Europe follows closely, with rising demand for vegan and organic proteins. The region’s strong focus on sustainability and eco-friendly agricultural practices further boosts hemp protein adoption.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional market. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are experiencing rising awareness of plant-based nutrition, expanding vegan populations, and supportive government initiatives for sustainable agriculture.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa show emerging opportunities, fueled by growing urban populations, modern retail expansion, and rising health and wellness awareness.

Market Drivers

• Rise of Vegan and Plant-Based Lifestyles

The growing adoption of veganism, vegetarianism, and flexitarian diets is a primary driver, creating demand for protein alternatives that are natural, allergen-free, and eco-friendly.

• Nutritional Benefits of Hemp Protein

Hemp protein offers a complete amino acid profile, essential fatty acids, fiber, and micronutrients, making it a preferred choice among athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and health-conscious consumers.

• Sustainability and Environmental Benefits

Hemp cultivation requires fewer pesticides, herbicides, and water compared to traditional crops, aligning with global sustainability goals and consumer demand for environmentally responsible products.

• Advancements in Processing Technologies

New extraction and purification technologies are improving the taste, solubility, and nutritional concentration of hemp protein, driving its wider acceptance in mainstream food and beverage applications.

Market Restraints

Despite strong growth prospects, the hemp protein market faces challenges:

• High Cost of Production: Hemp protein remains relatively more expensive than soy or pea protein, limiting mass adoption.

• Regulatory Uncertainty: Variations in hemp cultivation and product regulations across regions can hinder market expansion.

• Limited Consumer Awareness: While awareness is growing, many consumers remain unfamiliar with hemp protein compared to more established plant proteins.

• Taste and Sensory Barriers: Hemp protein has an earthy taste, which can limit its use in certain food and beverage formulations.

Competitive Landscape

The hemp protein market is moderately fragmented, with the presence of both global and regional players. Companies are focusing on product innovation, organic certifications, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their positions.

Key Players include:

• Axiom Foods Inc.

• Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods

• Martin Bauer Group

• ETChem

• Tilray Brands Inc.

Recent Developments

• Manitoba Harvest launched a new line of flavored hemp protein powders targeting fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious millennials.

• Nutiva introduced organic hemp protein blends enriched with superfoods like chia and flax for enhanced nutrition.

• Hemp Foods Australia expanded its distribution network across Asia-Pacific, capitalizing on rising vegan food demand.

• Navitas Organics invested in sustainable hemp sourcing programs to ensure supply chain transparency and eco-friendly farming practices.

The global hemp protein market is poised for steady expansion, backed by the convergence of health, sustainability, and plant-based nutrition trends. With increasing consumer awareness, technological advancements in processing, and broadening applications in food, beverages, and nutraceuticals, hemp protein is set to play a significant role in the future of the plant-based protein industry.

As regulatory frameworks mature and economies of scale reduce production costs, hemp protein will move further into the mainstream, establishing itself as a cornerstone of sustainable nutrition solutions worldwide.

