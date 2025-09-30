Innovative VAPT Services Deliver Stronger Compliance and Enterprise Cyber Protection

IBN Technologies: Expert in Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services VAPT testing Services

Boost compliance and safeguard enterprises with innovative VAPT services, enabling proactive risk detection, faster remediation, and cyber resilience.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IBN Technologies has today launched its cutting-edge VAPT Services , which enables organizations to identify security vulnerabilities in advance and fortify their defenses against advanced cyber threats. Coupling real-world attacks mimicked for simulation with in-depth vulnerability assessment in cyber security, these services provide end-to-end protection for organizations running on cloud, hybrid, and distributed infrastructure.With more than 3,500 daily cyberattacks and 97% of successful compromises attributed to misconfigurations, the importance of strong VAPT Services has never been greater. With more than 3,500 daily cyberattacks and 97% of successful compromises attributed to misconfigurations, the importance of strong VAPT Services has never been greater. IBN's approach combines state-of-the-art testing procedures, artificial intelligence-enabled analytics, and certified security experts to protect valuable assets without compromising compliance with international regulatory requirements.

Why VAPT Services are Essential for Enterprises

The threat intelligence briefing reports the disconcerting trends: advanced persistent threats (APTs) increased 67% each year, zero-day exploits against APIs spiked, and cloud infrastructure is being increasingly exploited by nation-states. Without proactive penetration testing and vulnerability assessment, companies are vulnerable to disastrous breaches, downtime, and regulatory fines. IBN's sophisticated VAPT Services mitigate these threats by providing actionable insights and actionable remediation plans.IBN’s Comprehensive VAPT Services PortfolioIBN Technologies delivers a full suite of tailored security testing, including:1. Web Application Security Testing – Simulated attack scenarios, vulnerability elimination, and code-level security analysis.2. Mobile Security Reviews – Penetration testing across platforms, advanced mobile risk assessment, and device hardening.3. Network Infrastructure Security – Internal/external penetration testing, segmentation validation, firewall optimization, and risk detection.4. Cloud Security Audits – Multi-cloud penetration testing, Kubernetes hardening, serverless architecture assessments, and compliance alignment.5. IoT & Edge Security Testing – Firmware analysis, industrial IoT validation, and supply chain risk monitoring.6. Source Code Security & DevSecOps Integration – AI-enhanced static/dynamic testing, secure SDLC adoption, and automated security workflows.Advanced Expertise and Threat IntelligenceIBN’s VAPT Services are enhanced with real-time threat intelligence, predictive vulnerability analytics, and advanced malware sandboxing. Its team of OSCP, CISSP, and CREST-certified professionals replicate real-world attack techniques, providing enterprises with insights that traditional tools often miss.Business-Centric Security StrategyAlongside technical testing, IBN offers compliance assessments, governance consulting, executive-level security briefings, and integration with SIEM systems. Automated workflows and real-time dashboards give decision-makers continuous visibility into their security posture.Proven Results with IBN’s VAPT ServicesEnterprises adopting IBN Technologies’ solutions have reported measurable improvements, including:1. 92% reduction in critical vulnerabilities within 60 days2. 70% faster incident detection and response3. 100% ransomware prevention across client systems4. 55% improvement in audit and compliance performance5. Zero successful breaches over a two-year periodSecuring the Future of Digital EnterprisesBy leveraging IBN’s advanced VAPT Services, organizations gain proactive protection, reduce cyber risks, and build long-term customer trust. Through a combination of vulnerability assessment in cyber security and advanced penetration testing, IBN helps enterprises transform cybersecurity into a business enabler that supports resilience and growth.Related Services-SIEM and SOC Services- https://www.ibntech.com/managed-siem-soc-services/ VCISO services- https://www.ibntech.com/vciso-services/ About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

