Property Tax Advisory Services Market Set to Reach $6.09 Billion by 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Property Tax Advisory Services Market Through 2025?

The market of property tax advisory services has experienced robust growth in the past few years. Its size is set to increase from $4.30 billion in 2024 to $4.63 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The surge in growth during the historic period can be tied to numerous factors. These include the escalating intricacy of property tax rules, an increase in the value of properties in city areas, an uptick in commercial real estate dealings, growing necessities for tax compliance assistance, and the rising demand for property assessment services.

Expectations are high for the property tax advisory services market to experience robust growth in the forthcoming years, with market size projections predicting a rise to $6.09 billion in 2029 at a 7.1% compound annual growth rate. The predicted growth trajectory can be attributed to a myriad of factors including the increased adoption of digital tax management tools, a surge in demand for effective cost reduction in property taxation, a rise in international property investments, plus an uptick in the focus on tax risk mitigation practices. There's also a growing requirement for specialized property tax consultancy. Key trends set to mark the forecast period feature advancements in AI-led tax analysis platforms, progressive automated property valuation systems, the emergence of cloud-based tax management solutions, the use of sophisticated data analytics for property tax prediction, along with innovation in combined real estate and tax advisory platforms.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Property Tax Advisory Services Market?

The advancement of the property tax advisory services market is anticipated to be fueled by the escalating transactions in the real estate sector. Property transfers, which involve activities such as purchasing, leasing or selling property, constitute such transactions. The spike in these real estate deals can be primarily attributed to the intensifying demand for housing, as rapid population increase and flourishing income levels induce more people to aim for property ownership. Property tax advisory services contribute to these real estate transactions by supplying specialist advice on matters of property valuation, taxation obligations and adherence to regulations. These services mitigate financial hazards by guaranteeing correct assessments and uncovering potential scope for tax savings, thereby elevating overall efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the transactions. For example, as per Redfin, a tech-driven real estate company in the US, around 44,000 US residential properties were snapped up by real estate investors in the first three months of 2024, marking a 0.5% hike in comparison to 2023. Consequently, the escalating real estate transactions are powering the evolution of the property tax advisory services market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Property Tax Advisory Services Market?

Major players in the Property Tax Advisory Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

• PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited

• Ernst & Young Global Limited

• CBRE Group

• Cushman & Wakefield plc

• RSM International Limited

• Grant Thornton LLP

• CliftonLarsonAllen LLP

• Savills plc

• Newmark Group Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Property Tax Advisory Services Market?

Leading corporations in the property tax advisory services market are prioritizing the creation of advanced products, including automated property tax compliance systems, to simplify tax filing, evaluation, and adherence measures for corporations and accountants. Automated property tax compliance systems are cloud-based applications that employ automation, artificial intelligence, and data extraction to oversee property tax lifecycles, including evaluations, return preparation, deadlines, and objections, cutting down on manual intervention and mistakes. As an example, Avalara, Inc., an American tax compliance tech firm, unveiled Avalara Property Tax, an automated property tax compliance digital solution for handling real and personal property taxes, in February 2023. This cloud-based technology simplifies property tax management for corporations and accountants by automating and centralizing tasks such as preparing returns, monitoring assessments, managing objections, and handling tax bills. This solution strives to diminish mistakes, conserve time and resources, and ensure adherence by effectively managing tax obligations across numerous jurisdictions on a secure, customizable platform.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Property Tax Advisory Services Market

The property tax advisory services market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type Of Service: Property Tax Assessment Services, Property Tax Appeal Services, Tax Valuation Services, Consultation And Advisory Services, Compliance And Regulatory Guidance

2) By Service Delivery Method: In-Person Advisory, Online Consultation Services, Integrated Software Solutions, Workshops And Seminars, Self-Service Platforms

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

5) By Industry Verticals: Residential Development, Commercial Real Estate, Industrial Real Estate, Healthcare Properties, Agricultural Properties

Subsegments:

1) By Property Tax Assessment Services: Real Estate Tax Assessments, Personal Property Tax Assessments, Equipment And Machinery Valuations

2) By Property Tax Appeal Services: Appeal Filing And Documentation, Administrative Hearing Representation, Negotiation With Tax Authorities

3) By Tax Valuation Services: Fair Market Value Analysis, Income Approach Valuation, Cost Approach Valuation

4) By Consultation And Advisory Services: Tax Planning Strategies, Investment Impact Assessments, Portfolio Tax Optimization

5) By Compliance And Regulatory Guidance: Local And State Tax Compliance, Regulatory Risk Assessments, Documentation And Filing Support

Global Property Tax Advisory Services Market - Regional Insights

In the Property Tax Advisory Services Global Market Report 2025, North America held the top position in the market for the specified year. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most rapid growth in the projection period. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

