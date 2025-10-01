Oyetola Florence Idowu Wins ‘Tech Influencer of the Year’ at Influencer Magazine Awards 2025

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Influencer Magazine Awards 2025 (organised by Influencer Magazine UK ) celebrated trailblazers in multiple sectors, with Oyetola Florence Idowu taking home the prestigious Tech Influencer of the Year Award. A dynamic leader with over 13 years of experience in digital transformation, data analytics, and responsible AI, Oyetola has made a profound impact on the global tech landscape through her work, mentorship, and thought leadership.Currently serving as a Technical IT Business Analyst and Digital Product Manager with the NHS, Oyetola has successfully led cross-functional teams to deliver cutting-edge digital products and re-engineering initiatives. Her expertise spans Agile (Scrum), Waterfall, and Lean methodologies, as well as advanced analytics tools such as Power BI, Python scripting, and SQL. Through these tools and frameworks, she has helped optimise business processes and generate significant ROI for healthcare and government organisations, alongside private and consulting sectors.Beyond her professional role, Oyetola is a Global AI Delegate for the United Kingdom with GAFAI, advocating for Responsible AI, ethics, and governance. She is deeply passionate about ensuring that AI is developed and deployed in ways that are transparent, fair, and sustainable. Her work has led to award-winning research articles, including studies on AI in healthcare, privacy, and fairness in clinical decision-making, as well as frameworks for securing multi-institutional healthcare data through federated learning and cryptographic protocols. Her thought leadership and influence have earned her features in prestigious platforms, including Enginuity’s “365 Faces of STEM”, which celebrates individuals who are breaking barriers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.As a mentor and advocate, Oyetola dedicates her time to empowering the next generation of tech professionals, MSc students at the University of Derby, The Mentoring Club, young professionals with the Association for black and minority Engineers (AFBE)UK, and serves as an Early Career Advocate with the British Computer Society (BCS). Her guidance helps aspiring professionals develop the skills and confidence needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving tech world. She is also an active member of the Institute of Engineering and Technology (MIET), a Professional member of the British Computer Society (BCS), a Corporate member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (MNSE), Registered Engineer with council of Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria ( COREN) and the Internet Society UK, cementing her reputation as a respected leader in the global tech ecosystem.Oyetola’s contributions extend into innovation and volunteerism. She led the development of Winners International's World App, a mobile platform enabling global users to access live programs on Android and iOS. She also co-developed InboxQualify, an AI-powered cold email evaluator that helps businesses craft more human, less spammy, and higher-converting outreach messages. In line with her passion for sustainability, Oyetola volunteers with the NHS SCW Green Network, contributing to projects aimed at reducing emissions and supporting the NHS’s Net Zero initiatives. Her efforts demonstrate a rare ability to combine technological advancement with environmental and social responsibility.Speaking about her award, Oyetola said, “This recognition is a celebration of the work being done to make technology more inclusive, ethical, and impactful. My mission is to continue driving digital transformation that not only advances organisations but also creates a positive and sustainable future for everyone.”By bridging technical expertise, ethical AI leadership, and a commitment to mentorship, Oyetola Florence Idowu embodies the future of technology. Her recognition as Tech Influencer of the Year at IMA 2025 is a testament to her unwavering dedication to shaping a world where innovation serves humanity with integrity.

