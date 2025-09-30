SEO Vendor Launches SEO Assist Agent, an Autonomous Unit That Plans, Executes, and Optimizes SEO Campaigns for Agencies

SEO Assist Agent by SEO Vendor CORE AI Agent

SEO Assist Agent is how agencies get from idea to implementation without the busywork, saving hundreds of hours and thousands of dollars on every project.” — JIm Liu, CEO

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEO Vendor, a leader in white-label SEO and AI marketing solutions, today announced SEO Assist Agent, an autonomous orchestration layer that plans, executes, and continuously optimizes end-to-end SEO workflows across the company’s AI tool suite.

Powered by CORE AI’s predictive and competitor analysis, SEO Assist Agent selects the right tools for each task, coordinates them in sequence, and returns actionable results and ready-to-ship assets—reducing manual ops for agencies while improving speed and consistency.



What’s New

SEO Assist Agent acts as the campaign “brain,” routing tasks to the right tools and closing the loop from insights to execution.

From the product UI, users can chat with the Agent or trigger one-click automations; under the hood, the Agent orchestrates:

- Research & Strategy: Get Topics Link, Get Keywords Link, Get Insights Link, Get Top Competitors, Topical Authority AI, Better Keywords AI, SEO Strategy AI

- Technical & Content Intelligence: SEO CORE AI Analysis, SEO Audit AI, Insight Igniter AI, HCU/E-E-A-T Content Quality AI

- Planning & Execution: SEO Mapping AI, Marketplace Services (to align deliverables and budgets)

The Agent also surfaces a Keyword Opportunity Chart and Actionable Recommendations (e.g., page optimizations, internal linking, schema updates) and can generate briefs, content outlines, and optimization maps automatically.



Why It Matters

Agencies want outcomes, not tool-wrangling. SEO Assist Agent transforms SEO Vendor’s platform from a collection of powerful tools into a self-directed system that:

- Cuts time-to-insight and time-to-publish

- Enforces best-practice sequencing (research → strategy → mapping → content/tech fixes)

- Adapts to competitive movements using CORE AI’s predictive signals

- Delivers white-label reports and assets clients can approve immediately

Early Results (pilot data)

- 287% faster campaign setup (from brief to mapped clusters)

- 533% increase in topical coverage within 4 weeks

- 75% reduction in manual ops hours per project



Availability & Pricing

SEO Assist Agent is available today for FREE, PLUS and PRO plans, with access pathways via the main dashboard chat and the tool cards listed above. A Free tier provides limited orchestration runs for evaluations.

About SEO Vendor

SEO Vendor is a white-label SEO and AI marketing company powering agencies and brands with predictive analytics, competitor intelligence, and an integrated suite of automation tools—including CORE AI, Better Keywords AI, Topical Authority AI, SEO Strategy AI, SEO Mapping AI, SEO Strategy AI, SEO GPT 2 and SEO GPT.

SEO Vendor helps teams deliver measurable growth with less manual effort. Learn more at https://seovendor.co.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.