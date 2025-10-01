Lidar In Mapping Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Lidar In Mapping Market Worth?

The market size of Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) in mapping has seen substantial growth in the past few years. From 2024 to 2025, it's projected to increase from $3.42 billion to $4.00 billion, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.0%. The significant growth during the historic period can be accredited to factors such as higher demand for top-quality terrain models, increased use of unmanned aerial vehicles for aerial mapping, a growing necessity for precise flood risk analysis and management, increased investment in infrastructural development endeavors, and an amplified usage in the fields of archaeology and cultural heritage records.

Expectations are high for the light detection and ranging (LiDAR) mapping market, as it is predicted to experience a spurt of growth in the coming years. By 2029, it is anticipated to reach a valuation of $7.40 billion with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. Various factors contributing to this projected growth include the rise in demand for 3D urban models for intelligent urban planning, escalating use of lidar for disaster management, increasing government efforts for geospatial data standardization, a surge in interest for 3D modeling, and digital twin creation and greater implementation in disaster warning systems. Moreover, the forecast period will see primary trends like the progress in solid-state lidar technology for compact usage, innovative developments in cloud-based lidar data processing platforms, the merger of lidar with AI for automated mapping, advancements in multi-sensor systems that merge lidar with photographic technologies, innovation in light lidar sensors for drone mapping, and the fusion of lidar with real-time geographic information systems.

What Are The Factors Driving The Lidar In Mapping Market?

The surge in infrastructure development investments is predicted to fuel the expansion of light detection and ranging (LiDAR) in the mapping market in the future. The term refers to the distribution of financial resources for the construction, enhancement, and upkeep of critical physical and institutional structures. With quick urbanization, these investments are on the rise as burgeoning cities necessitate improved transportation, utilities, and public services to cater to the escalating population and economic operations. These investments encourage the use of lidar in mapping by boosting the need for accurate, high-resolution spatial data that can efficiently plan, design, and oversee intricate construction projects. For example, the Office for National Statistics (ONS), a government department based in the UK, reported in July 2024 that the infrastructure sector's total investment reached $17.3 billion (£13.8 billion) at standard prices in 2023, marking a 3.9% increase from 2022. Consequently, the escalation in infrastructure development investments is propelling the expansion of lidar in the mapping market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Lidar In Mapping Market?

Major players in the Lidar In Mapping Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Hexagon AB

• Teledyne Optech Inc.

• Trimble Inc.

• SICK AG

• Topcon Corporation

• Leica Geosystems AG

• FARO Technologies Inc.

• LeiShen Intelligent Systems Company Limited

• Velodyne Lidar Inc.

• Ouster Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Lidar In Mapping Market?

Key players in the light detection and ranging (LiDAR) mapping market are concentrating on the creation of enhanced products such as professional airborne LiDAR systems in order to proficiently collect comprehensive, high-definition geospatial data. These professional airborne LiDAR systems are aircraft-based solutions which come with sensors and either a global positioning or inertial measurement unit, all aimed at amassing precise, high-resolution geospatial information on large scales. Taking Rock Robotic Inc., a tech firm based in the US, as an example, they introduced their ROCK Ultra LiDAR in August 2025. This is a state-of-the-art professional airborne LiDAR system designed to significantly improve the speed and simplicity of sizeable surveying initiatives. The system includes a powerful 1550 nm laser which can register up to one million points every second and presents up to seven returns per pulse. This facilitates excellent penetration of vegetation and delivers survey-calibre data with a 1 cm horizontal and 2 cm vertical accuracy. Its long-range capability supports flights up to 450 meters above ground, allowing surveyors to cover 2-3 times more area per flight while facilitating easier mission planning by passing safely over obstructions. Despite its capabilities, it only weighs 1.4 kg and is drone-compatible, providing a comprehensive solution for efficient, high-quality map creation and data processing.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Lidar In Mapping Market Share?

The lidar in mapping market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Platform: Drones, Terrestrial, Airborne, Handheld, Backpack

3) By Technology: Terrestrial Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR), Aerial Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR), Mobile Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR), Bathymetric Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR)

4) By Application: Urban Planning, Environmental Monitoring, Disaster Management, Infrastructure Development, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Government, Construction, Transportation, Utilities, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Laser Scanners, Global Positioning System Units, Inertial Measurement Units (IMU), Cameras, Data Storage Devices

2) By Software: Mapping Software, Data Processing Software, Point Cloud Management Software, Visualization Software, Workflow Automation Software

3) By Services: Consulting Services, Integration And Deployment Services, Training And Education Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Managed Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Lidar In Mapping Market?

In the 2025 LiDAR In Mapping Global Market Report, North America emerged as the leading region. It’s also anticipated that Asia-Pacific will register the highest growth during the forecast period. The report provides insights into various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

