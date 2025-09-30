Electric Vehicle Hub Motor Market to Reach USD 52.6 Billion by 2035 Amid Rising EV Demand

Electric Vehicle Hub Motor Market

The electric vehicle hub motor market is projected to reach US$ 52.6 Bn by 2035” — By Transparency Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Electric Vehicle Hub Motor Market is projected to reach USD 52.6 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2025 to 2035. The market growth is primarily driven by the rising adoption of electric vehicles globally, particularly electric two-wheelers and passenger EVs, as well as the growing emphasis on lightweight, space-efficient, and energy-efficient drivetrain solutions. Hub motors, which are integrated directly into the vehicle wheels, offer advantages such as improved efficiency, regenerative braking, and simplified vehicle design, making them increasingly preferred by OEMs and EV manufacturers.Hub motors, installed directly inside the wheel hub of an electric vehicle, eliminate the need for traditional drivetrains such as axles, transmission, and differential systems. By simplifying vehicle design, reducing mechanical losses, and enabling independent wheel control, EV hub motors are increasingly being adopted across passenger EVs, light commercial EVs, and electric two-wheelers.Get Instant Access to the Sample Report – Start Exploring: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=38111 Key Players:• QS MOTOR GROUP LTD• Robert Bosch GmbH• NTN Corporation• TDCM• Elaphe LTD• Kolektor• Bafang Electric (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.• GEM Motors d.o.o.• Heinzmann GmbH & Co. KG• Cutler MAC (Shanghai) Brushless Motor Co., Ltd• HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP• YASA Limited• TAJIMA MOTOR CORPORATION• Suzhou Shengyi Motor Co., Ltd.• Suzhou Tongsheng Electric Appliances Co., Ltd.• Belrise IndustriesThe Electric Vehicle Hub Motor Market is undergoing a transformation as consumers and manufacturers alike shift toward energy-efficient and space-saving drivetrain solutions. Unlike conventional central motors, hub motors provide direct drive, higher efficiency, and enhanced regenerative braking.The rising trend of shared mobility services, the growth of electric two-wheelers in Asia-Pacific, and the increasing adoption of premium EVs with in-wheel motor systems in Europe and North America are key contributors to market growth. Furthermore, ongoing advancements in solid-state batteries, lightweight materials, and AI-driven vehicle control systems are expanding the scope of hub motors in next-generation EV architectures.Key Market DriversRising EV Sales WorldwideGlobal EV sales crossed 14 million units in 2023 and are expected to represent nearly 45% of all passenger car sales by 2035. This surge in adoption directly translates into higher demand for innovative drivetrain technologies such as hub motors.Lightweight and Compact Design AdvantagesHub motors eliminate heavy mechanical components and improve space utilization. Automakers prefer hub motors to achieve better cabin space, flexible design options, and improved energy efficiency.Growing Popularity of Electric Two-WheelersIn Asia-Pacific, electric scooters and motorcycles are becoming mainstream due to affordable costs and urban congestion issues. Hub motors are the preferred choice in these vehicles because of their simplicity and low maintenance.Supportive Government Policies and SubsidiesEV incentives, zero-emission targets, and stricter emission regulations worldwide are encouraging manufacturers to adopt hub motor technologies.Integration of Advanced TechnologiesManufacturers are increasingly integrating IoT, regenerative braking systems, and AI-based torque control into hub motors, enhancing performance and safety.Market ChallengesHeat Dissipation and Durability Issues: Direct exposure to road conditions may affect the long-term durability of hub motors.Cost Concerns: Advanced hub motor systems are relatively expensive compared to conventional central motors.Limited Adoption in Heavy EVs: Hub motors are more suitable for light-duty and mid-size vehicles, while heavy commercial EVs still rely on traditional drivetrains.Regional InsightsAsia-Pacific dominates the market with over 45% share in 2024, led by China, India, and Japan. Rapid electrification of two-wheelers, strong EV production, and government subsidies drive regional growth.Europe is emerging as a strong growth hub due to premium automakers like Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW investing in in-wheel motor technology for next-generation EV models.North America is witnessing steady adoption, particularly in the U.S., where EV infrastructure expansion and R&D investments are boosting demand.Latin America and Middle East & Africa are at a nascent stage but are expected to see significant adoption post-2030 with infrastructure development.Competitive LandscapeThe EV hub motor market is moderately consolidated, with companies focusing on partnerships, product innovation, and strategic collaborations. Major players are investing in next-gen hub motor designs with improved torque density, efficiency, and integration capabilities.Market TrendsShift toward In-Wheel Motor Integration in premium EVs for better handling and performance.Growing role of AI & IoT in hub motors for predictive maintenance and torque optimization.Lightweight Material Adoption, such as aluminum alloys and carbon composites, to improve efficiency.Customized Hub Motors tailored for two-wheelers and micro-mobility solutions.Future OutlookThe Electric Vehicle Hub Motor Market is set for significant growth over the next decade as automakers embrace simplified, efficient drivetrain systems.With the ongoing push toward net-zero emissions, urban mobility electrification, and the need for compact, energy-efficient designs, hub motors will become increasingly mainstream.By 2035, hub motors are expected to play a pivotal role in enabling autonomous EVs, smart urban fleets, and next-generation lightweight mobility platforms.More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –Automotive Sustainable Materials Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automotive-sustainable-materials-market.html Hypercars Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hypercar-market.html About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.Contact:Transparency Market Research Inc.CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,1000 N. West Street,Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USATel: +1-518-618-1030USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

