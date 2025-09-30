Food Waste Reduction Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 68.3 Billion by 2035 With a CAGR of 6.8% | Fact.MR

Global food waste reduction market set to grow with rising sustainability initiatives, regulatory support, and demand for circular economy solutions.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global food waste reduction market is expected to expand significantly, rising from USD 35.4 billion in 2025 to around USD 68.3 billion by 2035, marking an absolute increase of USD 33.0 billion over the decade. This represents a total growth of 93.2%, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% between 2025 and 2035.Over the same period, the market size is anticipated to nearly double, driven by heightened environmental awareness, stronger regulatory frameworks for waste management, and the increasing adoption of circular economy practices throughout global food supply chains.Why the Food Waste Reduction Market is ExpandingThe growth of the food waste reduction market is being fueled by increasing awareness of food waste as both an environmental and economic challenge that demands structured solutions across production, distribution, and consumption. Today, businesses and stakeholders are prioritizing comprehensive waste reduction strategies that not only deliver environmental benefits but also reduce costs, ensure regulatory compliance, and support broader corporate sustainability objectives. The proven effectiveness of food waste reduction technologies in achieving measurable waste diversion and resource recovery positions them as critical elements of sustainable operations and environmental stewardship initiatives.Additionally, the rising adoption of circular economy principles and resource-efficient practices is driving demand for solutions that transform food waste into valuable outputs such as biogas, compost, and animal feed. There is growing preference for integrated approaches that combine prevention, recovery, and recycling while promoting transparency and accountability. Regulatory frameworks, corporate sustainability reporting, and heightened consumer environmental awareness are further accelerating the implementation of comprehensive food waste reduction programs across diverse industries, opening the door for innovative technology platforms and service models.Analysis of Food Waste Reduction Market by Key Country in EuropeThe European food waste reduction market is witnessing significant growth across major economies. Germany leads with strong environmental technology initiatives and innovative waste reduction systems that meet stringent sustainability standards. Poland is rapidly expanding due to EU regulatory alignment, infrastructure development, and rising environmental awareness. France benefits from national food waste reduction programs and circular economy adoption, while the UK drives growth through post-Brexit environmental leadership and net-zero commitments. Italy and Spain are increasingly implementing solutions to comply with EU waste directives and support sustainable tourism.The BENELUX region emphasizes circular economy innovation, and Eastern Europe along with Nordic countries show growing potential fueled by EU funding and the adoption of advanced waste management technologies across commercial and industrial sectors.Request Food Waste Reduction Market Draft Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=11085 For more on their methodology and market coverage, visit - https://www.factmr.com/about-company Competitive Landscape of the Food Waste Reduction MarketThe food waste reduction market is highly competitive, with established waste management firms, specialized technology providers, and emerging circular economy solution developers vying for market share. Companies focus on technology integration, innovative service models, sustainability expertise, and global expansion to deliver measurable and scalable solutions. Key differentiators include technology capabilities, service integration, and environmental impact measurement.Leading players include:Waste Management Inc.Republic ServicesVeolia EnvironnementSuez EnvironmentBio-bean Ltd.Winnow SolutionsLeanPathRubicon GlobalZero Waste EuropeFood Waste Reduction Market by SegmentsEnd Use :CommercialHouseholdIndustrialSolution Type :Food RecyclingFood Recovery and RedistributionCompostingTechnology :Anaerobic DigestionComposting SystemsWaste Tracking SoftwareRecovery PlatformsWaste Source :RetailFood ServiceManufacturingConsumerRegion :North AmericaUnited StatesCanadaMexicoEuropeGermanyUnited KingdomFranceItalySpainNordicBENELUXRest of EuropeAsia PacificChinaJapanSouth KoreaIndiaASEANAustralia & New ZealandRest of Asia PacificLatin AmericaBrazilArgentinaChileRest of Latin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaKingdom of Saudi ArabiaOther GCC CountriesTurkeySouth AfricaOther African UnionRest of Middle East & AfricaCheck out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:Citronella Oil MarketClover Leaf Oil MarketCoconut Oil MarketEucalyptus Oil MarketEditor’s Note:This release is based exclusively on verified and factual market content derived from industry analysis by FactMR. No AI-generated statistics or speculative data have been introduced. This story is designed to support manufacturers, healthcare providers, and wellness brands in recognizing the Food Waste Reduction industry as a major growth and innovation sector for the coming decade.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.