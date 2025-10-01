Low-Altitude Economy Air Management System Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Low-Altitude Economy Air Management System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Low-Altitude Economy Air Management System Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of the low-altitude economy air management system has witnessed swift expansion in recent periods. The market which was valued at $2.84 billion in 2024, is predicted to increase to $3.34 billion in 2025, with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%. This significant rise during the historic era can be credited to factors such as the escalating demand for drone-initiated delivery solutions, a heightened need for aerial monitoring in the defense industry, an upsurge in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in farming, the expanding utilization of low-altitude airspace for map-making and survey purposes, as well as an increasing fascination with drones for hobby and recreational purposes.

The market size for the low-altitude economy air management system is poised for substantial growth in the upcoming years. The market is forecasted to reach a whopping $6.37 billion by 2029, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. This surge during the projection period can be linked to the escalating urban air mobility initiatives, mounting investment in smart city air traffic planning, and the growing demand for sustainable aviation solutions. Additionally, the advent of real-time data analytics in airspace control and increasing regulatory provisions for commercial drone operations also contribute to this uptick. Key trends to look out for in the given forecast period include the expansion of drone delivery systems, the development of urban air mobility infrastructure, integration with smart city mechanisms, advancements in noise reduction technologies, and upgrades in payload management systems.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Low-Altitude Economy Air Management System Market?

The low-altitude economy air management system market is projected to grow, fueled by the increasing use of autonomous aerial vehicles. These aircraft, which operate and navigate independently using onboard systems without human control, are gaining popularity due to a growing need for urban air mobility as an efficient and low-altitude means of transportation in congested urban areas. The low-altitude economy air management system plays a crucial role in ensuring the autonomous aerial vehicles operate safely and effectively, providing real-time traffic coordination, obstacle avoidance, and optimized routing in busy urban airspace. This has been underlined by a gear-shift by the Ministry of Defence, a UK-based government department, who in June 2025, revealed it was investing an unprecedented $407.09 million (£350 million) into enhancing Ukraine’s drone supply, with the number expected to rise from 10,000 in 2024 to 100,000. As a result, the burgeoning use of autonomous aerial vehicles is driving the expansion of the low-altitude economy air management system market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Low-Altitude Economy Air Management System Market?

Major players in the Low-Altitude Economy Air Management System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Collins Aerospace

• Thales S.A.

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Mosaic ATM Inc.

• Indra Sistemas S.A.

• Diehl Aviation GmbH

• Frequentis AG

• Lilium GmbH

• Skydio Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Low-Altitude Economy Air Management System Market?

Prominent players in the low-altitude economy air management system market are strategically partnering to create cohesive air traffic management solutions for secure and efficient low-altitude operations. Such collaborations stimulate the growth of the market as they allow combined technological innovation, cooperative R&D, and streamlined regulatory compliance, all expediting the roll-out of sophisticated air traffic management systems. For example, in July 2025, EHang Holdings Limited, a aviation firm based out of China, collaborated with Minth Group Ltd., a Chinese auto parts manufacturing company, to jointly engineer high-safety airframe systems for EHang's eVTOL aircraft. This cooperative effort intends to boost the structural safety and credibility of eVTOL vehicles, a necessity for their wider acceptance in cityscapes. The collaboration also envisages demonstrating the practical application of eVTOL aircraft in low-altitude cultural tourism contexts, illustrating their operational potential. This endeavor highlights the industry's dedication to progressive eVTOL technology and its incorporation into the larger low-altitude economy ecosystem.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Low-Altitude Economy Air Management System Market Growth

The low-altitude economy air management system market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Hardware, Services, Software

2) By Product Type: Urban Air Mobility Systems, Drone Delivery Systems, Environmental Monitoring Systems

3) By Technology: Artificial Intelligent And Machine Learning, Battery Technology, Navigation Systems

4) By Application: Tourism, Logistics, Medical, Inspection, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Commercial, Government, Industrial, Military

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Communication Equipment, Navigation Equipment, Surveillance Equipment, Control Systems, Power Supply Units

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Training Services, System Upgrades

3) By Software: Air Traffic Management Software, Flight Planning Software, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Traffic Management Software, Simulation And Modeling Software, Data Analytics And Monitoring Software

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Low-Altitude Economy Air Management System Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for low-altitude economy air management systems. However, it's anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The market report includes various regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

