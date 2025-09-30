Up, Up, and Away: Thomas J. Henry Sponsors Dazzling Plano Balloon Festival

Thomas J Henry Logo TJH Balloon at Plano Balloon Festival (Photo credit: Thomas J. Henry) TJH Balloon Team at Plano Balloon Festival (Photo credit: Thomas J. Henry) Atmosphere (Photo credit: Thomas J. Henry)

Attorney and philanthropist debuts signature balloon as crowds soar past 90,000

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The skies over Plano came alive this past weekend as more than 90,000 attendees flocked to Oak Point Park for the 46th Annual Plano Balloon Festival, highlighted by the debut of the Thomas J. Henry hot air balloon. The striking design, featuring the firm’s bold branding, rose among dozens of balloons, drawing cheers during the festival’s morning ascensions and evening glows.As the official sponsor of the four-day festival, Thomas J. Henry elevated one of North Texas’ most beloved traditions, which featured live entertainment, food vendors, and family-friendly activities in addition to the spectacular balloon displays.“Just like a hot air balloon, the strength of a community rises when it’s supported from the ground up,” said Thomas J. Henry. “We’re proud to lift off with the Plano community, not just through our legal work, but by being part of the moments that bring people together. Our new balloon is more than just a symbol; it’s a celebration of who we are and who we serve.”Festival-goers had the chance to interact with Henry’s law firm at a bustling booth on the grounds, where the team distributed branded merchandise and shared information about their services. Organizers praised the balloon’s addition to the lineup, calling it one of the weekend’s standout highlights.Now in its 46th year, the Plano Balloon Festival remains one of the region’s most anticipated events, blending breathtaking aerial displays with a strong sense of community and philanthropy. With Henry’s support, this year’s celebration proved both a visual spectacle and a powerful reminder of how shared traditions bring people together.About Thomas J. Henry:Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC is one of the nation’s leading personal injury firms. Since 1993, the firm has fought to secure justice and compensation for individuals who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others and to prevent similar instances of wrongful death from occurring again.Over that time, Thomas J. Henry and his firm have received numerous awards and recognitions, including Attorney of the Year by Top 100 Lawyers (Top 100 Registry, Inc.) for Outstanding Achievement in Personal Injury and Mass Tort. He was also named a Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyer by The National Trial Lawyers and a Legal Superstar of 2022 by Newsweek.com.Outside of the courtroom, the firm is known for its many philanthropic endeavors and generous contributions to local and global communities. The firm has an active philanthropy program that supports causes related to poverty, veterans, national disaster relief, education, animals, and the arts.For more information about Thomas J. Henry please visit thomasjhenrylaw.com.IG: @tjhlaw | F: tjhlaw | X/T: @ThomasJHenryLawAbout The Plano Balloon Festival:The Plano Balloon Festival Inc. is a non-profit 501(c)(3) dedicated to educating attendees about hot air ballooning while producing a family-oriented, high-quality event that supports local charities. The festival provides nonprofit partners with fundraising opportunities and raises awareness of their services, helping to enhance quality of life across the community.For learn more please visit www.planoballoonfest.org IG: @planoballoon | F: planoballoon | X/T: @planoballoon

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.