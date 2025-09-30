The Sommelier Team at Wainscott Main Wine & Spirits Identifies Distinctive Fall Flavors for the Seasonal Wine Cellar

Wainscott Main Wine & Spirits Logo Champagne Pierre Moncuit Delos Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs Brut NV (Photo Credit: Wainscott Main W&S) Broccardo 'Il Gio Pi' Langhe Nebbiolo 2023 Broccardo's Il Gío Pi (Photo Credit: Wainscott Main W&S) Domaine de Marquiliani 'Le Rosé de Pauline' Vin de Corse 2024 (Photo Credit: Wainscott Main W&S) Luigi Baudana 'Dragon' Langhe Bianco 2024 (Photo Credit: Wainscott Main W&S)

A curated collection of reds, whites, rosés, and sparkling bottles to toast the Hamptons Fall season

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Hamptons transitions from the golden haze of summer into the crisp air of autumn, Wainscott Main Wine & Spirits is inviting locals and visitors alike to savor the season through its carefully curated wine selection. Nestled along Montauk Highway in the heart of Wainscott, the boutique shop has become a go-to destination for those who appreciate both the elegance of the Hamptons lifestyle and the artistry behind every bottle.Fall on the East End is about more than pumpkins and harvest festivals, it is about the gatherings that move from sun-dappled decks to cozy dining rooms, the long walks on quieter beaches, and the clink of glasses shared among friends. Wainscott Main Wine & Spirits meets the moment by highlighting the four essential pillars of autumn wine culture: reds, whites, rosés, and sparkling.Deep, structured reds reflect the heartier meals and fireside evenings that define the season. Crisp, refreshing whites cut through the richness of fall fare, offering balance and brightness. Rosé, once thought of as strictly a summer staple, continues to thrive as an all-season pour, perfectly suited for warm afternoons that give way to brisk evenings. And of course, sparkling wines — the timeless companion for celebration — add effervescence to everything from an intimate dinner to a Hamptons harvest gathering.While Wainscott Main Wine & Spirits is known for its expansive inventory, it is the boutique’s philosophy of pairing lifestyle with wine that truly resonates. The store embraces the rhythm of Hamptons living, where discerning customers seek not just a bottle, but an experience. A taste that matches the mood, the setting, and the season.“Autumn in the Hamptons is a time of reflection and renewal,” said a spokesperson for Wainscott Main Wine & Spirits. “Our collection captures that spirit, ensuring that whether you are hosting, toasting, or simply savoring, you’ll find a bottle that makes the moment memorable.”As fall unfolds, Wainscott Main Wine & Spirits continues to stand as a cornerstone of Hamptons culture, where every bottle tells a story, one that begins with the season and ends with the clink of a glass.Champagne Pierre Moncuit Delos Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs Brut NVThe House's flagship vintage, elegant and mineral. Citrus aromas (grapefruit, lemon) all in finesse. Champagne of aperitif par excellence or to be enjoyed with a seafood platter. Made from 100% Grand Cru Le Mesnil fruit, this flagship Blanc de Blancs cuvee is a racy and transparent expression of this famed site and always a single vintageLuigi Baudana 'Dragon' Langhe Bianco 2024 Dragon is a unique white blend from Langhe. Originally produced by Luigi Baudana during the 1980s with Chardonnay and Sauvignon blanc, it has evolved to embrace Nascetta, the most exciting white heirloom varietal of the Langhe, and a tiny amount of Riesling. Dragon 2021 opens to fresh fruit aromas such as kiwi, lime & pear. Hints of minerality like flint and sea stones complete the elegant bouquet. The palate is citrusy with flavors of orchard fruit, macerated elderflower and candied orange peel that shine through the fresh and vibrant acidity.Domaine de Marquiliani 'Le Rosé de Pauline' Vin de Corse 2024 Sourced from alluvial foothills just minutes from Mediterranean waters on Corsica’s eastern coast, the Pauline is a blend of gently pressed Sciaccarellu and Syrah. You might raise an eyebrow at the hue—somewhere between pink, orange, and completely clear—but fear not: what this vin gris lacks in color, it more than makes up for in perfume and flavor. Supple and graceful with just enough grip, it mimics a salty infusion of peaches, herbs, peppercorns, and wet river stones.Broccardo 'Il Gio Pi' Langhe Nebbiolo 2023 Broccardo's Il Gío Pi is made from 100% Nebbiolo from 25 year-old vines grown in Monforte d'Alba, Barolo and Novello on sandy clay/silt soils. All grapes are hand-harvested and fermented in stainless steel with a maceration of 10-15 days before aging for 10 months in new and used Slavonian and French oak tonneaux. Mid-ruby color with aromas of raspberries, blueberries and wild strawberries. The palate features a refreshing acidity and well-integrated tannins that allow the purity of fruit flavors to shine. A surprisingly good match for spicy food.About Wainscott Main Wine & Spirits (WMW&S):Wainscott Main Wine & Spirits is the only sommelier-led retail concept in the Hamptons specializing in curated wines, and artisanal spirits. With a focus on quality, education, and direct producer access, it serves both year-round residents and seasonal clientele. Wainscott Main also offers daily delivery in the Hamptons and added value through cellar consulting and wine tasting —positioning itself as a trusted resource in an upscale, growth-oriented market.For more information, please visit www.wainscottmain.com 354 Montauk Highway, Wainscott, NY 11975IG: wainscottmain | F: wainscottmain | X / T: @wainscottmain

