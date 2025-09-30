Leslie Carpenter DDS Promotes Pediatric Dental Health Awareness in Pasadena This October

Pasadena’s trusted family dentist educates parents on the importance of early oral care during National Dental Hygiene Month.

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As National Dental Hygiene Month kicks off, Leslie Carpenter DDS – Family Dentist Pasadena is launching a Pediatric Dental Care Awareness initiative to help local families understand the importance of early dental care for children. The campaign, running throughout October, aims to equip parents with essential knowledge on preventive care, cavity prevention, and oral hygiene habits for kids.Empowering Parents with Pediatric Dental InsightsEarly childhood dental care plays a critical role in preventing issues like cavities, gum disease, and orthodontic problems later in life. Dr. Leslie Carpenter, a family dentist with over 30 years of experience in Pasadena, emphasizes that parents have a vital role in establishing good oral health habits at home.“Proper dental care during childhood creates a foundation for healthy teeth and gums well into adulthood,” said Dr. Carpenter. “Our goal this October is to help families in Pasadena understand what preventive care looks like and why regular dental visits matter.”Key Topics in the Awareness CampaignThroughout the month, the campaign will focus on:The importance of a child’s first dental visit and what parents should expectDaily habits to protect against cavities and gum diseaseNutrition tips for maintaining healthy teeth and gumsThe role of regular dental checkups in long-term oral healthParents can access expert insights and practical tips on the Leslie Carpenter DDS website or schedule an appointment to discuss their child’s specific dental needs.The Growing Need for Pediatric Dental EducationAccording to the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, cavities remain the most common chronic disease among children in the United States. Early education and preventive care can dramatically reduce the risk of dental problems, saving families time, money, and stress in the long run.Serving Pasadena, South Pasadena, San Marino, Altadena, and surrounding areas, Dr. Carpenter’s practice combines decades of expertise with a compassionate approach to ensure children feel comfortable and supported during every visit.About Leslie Carpenter DDSLocated in the heart of Pasadena, Leslie Carpenter DDS provides comprehensive family and pediatric dental care, including cleanings, fillings, extractions, dental implants, and cosmetic dentistry. The practice is known for its patient-centered approach, modern technology, and commitment to helping families achieve optimal oral health in a welcoming environment.

