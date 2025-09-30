env zero Unveils Enhanced Cloud Governance Platform to Future-Proof Infrastructure Delivery in the AI Era

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- env zero today announced the next evolution of its Cloud Governance Platform. Designed for the speed, scale, and complexity of the AI era, and marked by a fresh new look and feel, the enhanced env zero platform empowers enterprises to deliver infrastructure 10x faster without losing control of infrastructure governance, security, compliance and cost oversight.Guided by its mission to future-proof infrastructure deliver y for the AI era, env zero now brings together automation, governance, and intelligent guardrails into a single AI-augmented control plane to automate and manage any Infrastructure-as-Code, from Terraform and OpenTofu to Pulumi, CloudFormation, Terragrunt, Kubernetes, and more. The new Cloud Governance Platform empowers organizations to eliminate friction, accelerate innovation, and position infrastructure as a strategic advantage for scaling modern AI-driven workloads, rather than a bottleneck.“The pace of AI-driven development is forcing organizations to rethink how they deliver and govern infrastructure,” said Steve Corndell, CEO of env zero. “With the enhanced Cloud Governance Platform, enterprises no longer have to choose between speed and control. Developers gain the freedom to move faster, while platform and security teams gain the assurance that every deployment is governed, compliant, and cost-efficient.”The env zero Cloud Governance Platform connects repositories, clouds, and workflows into a single control plane, enabling organizations to automate every stage of the Infrastructure-as-Code lifecycle with consistency and compliance. Platform capabilities provide for IaC onboarding and codification, DevX self-service with guardrails, end-to-end deployment lifecycle automation, and cloud governance and risk management.“Enterprises are under pressure to balance the speed of AI-driven innovation with the rigor of governance, compliance, and cost control and to deliver this using a complex mixture of cloud and on-premises environments. The challenge is that traditional approaches to infrastructure management cannot keep up with the complexity of modern, multi-cloud environments,” said Roy Illsley, Chief Analyst, OMDIA. “By unifying automation, governance, and intelligent guardrails into a single control plane, the Cloud Governance Platform promises to give organizations the ability to accelerate infrastructure delivery at scale with consistent standards and enterprise-grade oversight.”env zero’s next-generation platform addresses the most pressing industry challenges such as the widening skills gap, resource constraints, and mounting customer demands by allowing platform teams to scale 10x through AI-powered insights, workflows, and automatic fixes that catch issues before they reach production. Major enhancements, include:● All-New MCP Server – Infrastructure control, IDE-first and AI-ready: Approve and troubleshoot runs, codify resources, and diagnose and fix errors directly from your IDE with all your trusted governance and security guardrails currently in place.● Ready-to-use Policies – Scoped governance with out of the box policies: Rapidly apply Policy-as-Code from a centralized library of best practice cost, security, tagging, and compliance policies.● Advanced Static Code Analyzer Agent (available in October) – Catch IaC issues early with intelligent analysis: Detect access, compliance, data protection, security, secrets management and technical issues, and remediate with one-click fixes via pull requests.The env zero Cloud Governance Platform supports a wide range of enterprise use cases that turn infrastructure into a force multiplier. Organizations can now enforce cloud governance and risk management with audit-ready controls, drift detection, analysis, and remediation that safeguard infrastructure integrity. Teams can also onboard unmanaged resources into Infrastructure-as-Code workflows seamlessly, codifying environments without starting from scratch. Finance and operations leaders benefit from real-time cost governance that attributes spend, enforces budgets, and eliminates waste. At the same time, platform teams achieve full lifecycle automation by streamlining planning, approvals, testing, and remediation into a single, governed workflow, ensuring consistent, scalable, and compliant infrastructure delivery.Product AvailabilityThe env zero Cloud Governance Platform is available immediately. Product demonstrations are available by registering at: https://envzero.com/demo-request About env zeroenv zero is the leader in cloud governance for Infrastructure-as-Code, helping enterprises deliver infrastructure at the speed and scale required for the AI era. The env zero Cloud Governance Platform unifies automation, governance, and intelligent guardrails into a single control plane, enabling platform teams to codify, standardize, and secure infrastructure across any cloud or IaC framework including Terraform, OpenTofu, Pulumi, CloudFormation, Terragrunt, and Kubernetes. Founded in 2018, the company partners with global innovators such as PayPal, Broadcom, Paramount, and MongoDB to accelerate innovation without sacrificing compliance or control. Visit envzero.com.

