Women in Media Spotlight: 'Third Degree Burnout – A Survivor’s Guide' Celebrates LA, Phoenix and Boston Premieres

Documentary on burnout, public health, and planetary survival features women’s leadership both behind and in front of the camera.

Too often, burnout is framed as an individual weakness. What our film shows is that burnout is systemic - and deeply tied to the way we treat one another, our food systems, and our planet.” — Nivi Jaswal-Wirtjes, Director and Executive Producer

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when women remain underrepresented in film, media, and climate change solutions, “Third Degree Burnout – A Survivor’s Guide” breaks new ground as a female-directed, female-produced documentary with a majority of its lead cast and expert contributors identifying as women and women of color. WATCH THE TRAILER 2 - THE GUIDE HERE This bold new multi-award-winning film will celebrate three major U.S. premieres this October - at the LA Femme International Film Festival in Los Angeles, the Arlington International Film Festival in Massachusetts, and the Show Low Film Festival in Arizona - each of them led by powerful women committed to elevating diverse voices in cinema.“Too often, burnout is framed as an individual weakness. What our film shows is that burnout is systemic - and deeply tied to the way we treat one another, our food systems, and our planet. Women know this story firsthand, and it was essential that Third Degree Burnout be told through women’s voices and leadership.” - Nivi Jaswal-Wirtjes, Director and Executive Producer“At our UK Premiere during the SUSTAIN Film Festival (@sustainfilmfest), we were deeply moved by a testimonial from the lovely Aalisha Chand @aalisha_chand — a global professional, a mom, and a true force of purpose-driven living,” said Jaswal-Wirtjes.Watch Ms. Chand’s Video testimonial on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DOjwDVnEdah/?igsh=MWZrbGl3dHl4djhxNg== ________________________________________LA Femme International Film Festival (Los Angeles Premiere)Saturday, October 18, 2025 – 10:00 AM PTRegal LA LIVE Theatre, Los AngelesFollowing the screening, audiences will join a moderated Q&A led by Kat Kramer. An award-winning actress, singer, producer, and activist, Kramer is the daughter of legendary director Stanley Kramer and the founder of Kat Kramer’s Films That Change the World, a globally recognized series spotlighting socially-conscious cinema. She is also the founder of the #SHEroesForChange Awards, honoring trailblazing women who use their platforms for change.“'Third Degree Burnout – A Survivor’s Guide' is a brilliant documentary from female filmmaker Nivi Jaswal-Wirtjes. It is a unique approach to raising awareness and gives new meaning to ‘hybrid edutainment.’” — Kat Kramer________________________________________Arlington International Film Festival (Boston Premiere)Sunday, October 26, 2025 – 2 PM ETCapitol Theatre, Arlington, MAThe Boston premiere will feature a moderated Q&A session following the screening, with director Nivi Jaswal-Wirtjes and other members of the cast in attendance.Jaina Cipriano leads the Arlington International Film Festival as Executive Director, championing diverse voices and stories that spark dialogue and connection. A filmmaker herself, she is committed to creating space for women and underrepresented creators in front of and behind the camera."'Third Degree Burnout' brings a vital lens to burnout, not only as personal struggle but as part of something much bigger. We’re proud to bring it into our lineup, because stories like this push us all to think differently about resilience and responsibility." - Jaina Cipriano, Executive Director, Arlington International Film Festival________________________________________Show Low Film Festival (Arizona Showcase)Friday, October 17, 2025 – 2:00 PM MTSaturday, October 18, 2025 – 2:30 PM MTSunday, October 19, 2025 – 1:00 PM MTWhite Mountains – Lakeside-Pinetop, ArizonaThe film will be screened three times across the festival weekend, each followed by an in-depth Q&A session.Founded and managed by powerful mother-daughter duo, Martina Webstar and her daughter Dalea Faulkner, the Show Low Film Festival has built a reputation as both a cinematic celebration and an educational hub. Beyond showcasing films, the festival provides hands-on workshops to support filmmakers and scriptwriters while fostering a culture of resilience, creativity, and lifelong learning.“At Show Low, we believe film festivals should go beyond the screen - they should build skills, spark dialogue, and encourage better habits for life. 'Third Degree Burnout' is exactly the kind of story our audiences connect with: it’s bold, research-driven, and designed to empower change.” — Martina Webstar, Co-Founder, Show Low Film Festival________________________________________Additional Festival Honors, Awards & International Recognition● Seattle Film Festival (Seattle, WA) — 2 Awards: Audience Choice Award – Environmental Category and Best Documentary Feature – Environmental Category https://www.instagram.com/reel/DPKzNrLkeQH/?igsh=MWQ1aGR4Znl5ejhpeQ%3D%3D ● Awareness Film Festival (Santa Monica, CA) — Merit Award Winner. Screening virtually through December 2025 via Entertainment Oxygen.● Better World Film Festival (Munich, Germany) — Merit Award Winner. This festival celebrates courageous filmmakers offering solutions for a more just and sustainable world.________________________________________Global Distribution – MIPCOM CannesThe film will also travel to Europe this fall as part of its global market strategy.“For licensing/sales enquiries, our sales representatives Tom Bairstow, STF Media (UK, Europe, International) and Mark Benmore, Ascendant TV (North America & LatAm) will be attending MIPCOM Cannes, October 13-16 , 2025 – contact details on the MIPCOM database.”________________________________________About the FilmNarrated by John Morales, Emmy-winning meteorologist and one of the nation’s top hurricane specialists, "Third Degree Burnout – A Survivor's Guide" combines 26 expert interviews with 15 dramatized skits performed by Anna Jobarteh and Richard Lund. The film explores the connections between personal and planetary burnout, food systems, and climate breakdown - anchored by The GAIA Study, the largest U.S. nonprofit research project linking nutrition, burnout, and pandemic recovery.The documentary is produced by The Virsa Foundation Inc., a Boston-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit, through its flagship JIVINITI Research and Advocacy Program.________________________________________Key Links● Film Website & Press Kit: https://thirddegreeburnout.com/ ● GAIA Study: https://thegaiastudy.org/ ● The Virsa Foundation: https://www.jiviniti.org/ ● Awareness Film Festival: Entertainment Oxygen Online Screening https://app.entertainmentoxygen.com/feed/39f3c878-83e5-4dfe-97cc-bcbb47631853

