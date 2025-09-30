PV Hardware Secures Major Solar Tracker Supply Contract for Rabigh 2 Project in Saudi Arabia

Rabigh Project

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PV Hardware (PVH), a global leader in solar tracking solutions, is pleased to announce its strategic role in the Rabigh 2 Solar PV Plant, a landmark 376.26 MW utility-scale project located in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).Jointly developed by Al Jomaih Water and Electricity Company and TotalEnergies, with engineering, procurement, and construction led by SEPCO International, Rabigh 2 is a key pillar of Saudi Arabia’s National Renewable Energy Program (NREP) under Vision 2030.The Rabigh 2 project, which has recently been awarded under the third round of Saudi Arabia’s National Renewable Energy Programme (NREP), will contribute significantly to the country's renewable energy capacity. PVH will supply its cutting-edge AxoneDuo Infinity solar tracking systems to ensure maximum efficiency and optimal performance in the region’s challenging environmental conditions along with its latest improvement in Terrain Response technology which protects the topsoil and helps restore soil after decommissioning of the project site. It will also save costs for the EPC with 90% less ramming and earthworks.This project further strengthens PVH’s presence in the Middle East and reinforces its commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals through innovative and locally adapted solar solutions. PVH’s advanced tracker technology is designed to withstand extreme desert conditions, offering high durability and performance with minimal maintenance.“We are pleased to collaborate with SEPCO to have a healthy partnership and lasting relationship. It’s been amazing to work with the SEPCO, to have a smooth discussion, and to build this partnership. We are working towards innovating the best solar trackers in the industry and leading the way for many more such projects” – said VP Sales AMEA, Surmai Kaushik.“We are pleased to acknowledge our collaboration with PV Hardware (PVH) on the groundbreaking Rabigh 2 Solar PV Plant, a 376.26 MW flagship project driving forward Saudi Arabia’s renewable energy ambitions under Vision 2030. PVH’s cutting-edge solar tracking technology plays a vital role in ensuring the project’s performance and reliability under challenging environmental conditions. We appreciate the PVH team’s professionalism and collaboration, and we will together be paving the way for a cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable future energy in the Kingdom and beyond” – said correspondent from SEPCO Team.This partnership focuses on developing the Rabigh 2 Solar IPP under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the Kingdom's energy sector. The project features one of the region’s lowest solar tariffs at $1.78 per kWh, making it a major step toward achieving the country’s renewable energy targets and reducing dependence on oil.The Rabigh 2 plant is expected to generate enough clean electricity to power over 200,000 homes, significantly reducing carbon emissions while strengthening the country’s renewable infrastructure.PV Hardware continues to expand its global footprint by partnering with leading developers and EPC contractors to deliver robust and reliable solar tracking systems. With this latest project win, PVH reaffirms its position as a trusted technology partner in the transition toward a greener and more resilient energy future.About PV Hardware (PVH)At PV Hardware (PVH), we provide cutting-edge solar tracking solutions designed to maximize performance and adaptability. Our portfolio includes single-axis trackers in single-row and dual-row configurations, seamlessly integrated with advanced control systems to optimize efficiency and minimize energy loss across a wide range of solar projects.As a fully integrated manufacturer, we design, produce, and supply our own trackers, ensuring complete control over the value chain. This allows us to tailor solutions to the specific needs of any project, adapting to diverse terrains, soil conditions, and climates while providing fast, reliable service without third-party dependencies. With over 35 GW of solar trackers supplied worldwide, PVH operates from advanced manufacturing facilities in Spain, Saudi Arabia, and the USA. Our new manufacturing headquarters in the USA further strengthens our ability to meet the growing demand for locally sourced solutions with unmatched efficiency. Committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, PVH continues to drive the global transition to renewable energy.

