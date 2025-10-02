Southeastern Recovery Center Partners With Cabarrus County to Expand Access to Addiction Treatment Across North Carolina

Southeastern Recovery Center Logo

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southeastern Recovery Center (SERC) has entered into a partnership with Cabarrus County’s opioid addiction treatment program to expand access to recovery services in Charlotte and across North Carolina. The collaboration is aimed at increasing availability of treatment options at the county level, ensuring that individuals struggling with substance use disorders can connect to care more quickly and effectively.The partnership builds on SERC’s commitment to addressing the state’s addiction crisis through a holistic, individualized model of care. In 2024, the Concord-based center treated more than 300 clients, many from Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties. By working alongside county resources, SERC is helping bridge gaps between local government programs and private treatment providers, creating a more accessible and coordinated path to recovery.“Counties are on the front lines of the opioid epidemic,” said Dr. Dave Stern, Medical Director of Southeastern Recovery Center. “By joining forces with Cabarrus County, we can extend our reach and remove barriers that too often prevent people from getting the help they need. This partnership makes treatment more accessible, and more lives can be saved as a result.”SERC offers a range of services including residential treatment, intensive outpatient programs, individual and gender-specific therapy, and community partnerships that connect clients to housing and vocational support. With county-level collaboration, these services can be more effectively aligned with public resources, ensuring continuity of care for individuals seeking sobriety.“This model proves what can happen when treatment providers and local governments work together,” said Jake Gorman, Director of Marketing at SERC. “It creates a direct line from the county to care, removing red tape and giving residents faster access to treatment. That accessibility is critical in the fight against addiction.”About Southeastern Recovery CenterSoutheastern Recovery Center (SERC) is an addiction treatment provider based in Concord, North Carolina, offering residential and outpatient programs rooted in compassion and individualized care. SERC partners with local communities to provide comprehensive services that support lasting recovery.For more information, visit https://southeasternrecoverycenter.com

