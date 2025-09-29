Southeastern Recovery Center Now Offering Alcohol and Addiction Treatment Programs to Charlotte, NC Communities

Southeastern Recovery Center Logo

Opening a treatment center to help individuals struggling with addiction is one of the most rewarding journeys. I look forward to making an impact in the Charlotte area for years to come.” — Jake Gorman

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southeastern Recovery Services, a holistic and evidence-based recovery center, is pleased to announce a comprehensive list of drug and alcohol rehabilitative services offered at its Charlotte, North Carolina location. The facility believes in an individualized approach to addiction treatment, not a one-size-fits-all program typically seen in other treatment facilities.The concept for Southeastern Recovery Services was born a year and a half ago by six partners – Jake Gorman, Jamie Hoffman, James Barrett Brown III, Susan Hoffman, Randy Hoffman, and Jason Camp – opening its doors to clients in late November 2023. The company’s mission is to fill the gap between the standard level of care being offered and the possibilities that exist in the realm of addiction treatment serving the surrounding communities at the same time.Southeastern Recovery Services offers a holistic and evidence-based recovery experience, with specialties that include addiction, dual diagnosis, and substance use. The team’s expertise includes the areas of alcohol use, behavioral issues, codependency, chronic relapse, mood disorders, and more.One partner, Jamie Hoffman, recounts how addiction impacted his life – taking him away from his family. Jamie stated, “Getting sober brought my family and I back together; that is what Southeastern represents for me. I want to give families the same opportunities that I received when I was getting sober.”The facility offers several treatment programs that are designed on a case-by-case basis, making the sobriety journey as unique as the individual it was created for. The therapies provided by Southeastern Recovery Services include inpatient and outpatient options, with programs that include:AddictionAdult ResidentialAlcohol RehabContinuing CareDepressionDrug RehabDual DiagnosisResidential InpatientResidential Relapse RecoverySmall Residential ProgramsSubstance UseSupport LivingSoutheastern is using various therapies to support the programs that are helping clients find sobriety in North Carolina. These therapies include cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavioral therapy (DBT), eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR), and trauma-focused therapies. The facility’s mission for Charlotte and the surrounding communities is to provide effective treatment for drug and alcohol addiction with long-term solutions and not just short-term gains.Seeking addiction treatment should not be dependent on your financial status. Southeastern works with most commercial and private insurance companies to cover the cost of treatment. Visit the website to begin the free insurance verification process.If you or a loved one struggle with substance abuse, addiction, or mental health – Southeastern Recovery Services’ doors are open, and its experienced staff is waiting to talk to you.For more information about Southeastern Recovery Services, visit the facility website For media requests, contact Jake Gorman at (704) 572-7172About Southeastern Recovery Services:Founded in 2023, Southeastern Recovery Center is a holistic and evidence-based recovery center for drug and alcohol addiction based in Concord, North Carolina, and serving Concord, Charlotte, Raleigh, and the surrounding communities. Southeastern Recovery Center specializes in addiction treatment, dual diagnosis, and substance use disorders. The team is composed of medical doctors, addiction and mental health counselors, and primary therapists – all focused on providing individualized care to every patient.

