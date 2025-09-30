University Games Rolls Out Dog Man Dice Game

Dog Man Big Jim Begins Roll-O-Rama Dice Game Dog Man Big Jim Begins Roll-O-Rama Dice Game (contents) University Games

New game is based on Dav Pilkey’s most recent best-selling book, Dog Man: Big Jim Begins, the newest in the bestselling graphic novel series.

Continuing our very successful license from Dav Pilkey for Dog Man, we worked closely together to capture all the humor and energy of the latest Dog Man adventure in a fun new game” — Craig Hendrickson, SVP of Product Development for University Games

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- University Games today announced the national “rollout” of its Dog Man Big Jim Begins Roll-O-Rama Dice Game , the newest addition to the company’s popular Dog Man licensed game line.Based on Dav Pilkey’s most recent best-selling book, Dog Man: Big Jim Begins, the newest in the bestselling graphic novel series, University Games has designed an exciting dice-rolling challenge featuring the iconic part dog, part man and all hero, Dog Man.Dog Man Big Jim Begins Roll-O-Rama Dice Game ($19.99 for 2-4 players ages 6+) invites players to roll, match, and race to complete Dog Man Story Cards. The fun escalates with fast-paced, quick rolls and wild dice that make for swift-thinking matching, and some lucky timing.“Continuing our very successful license from Dav Pilkey for Dog Man, we worked closely together to capture all the humor and energy of the latest Dog Man adventure in a fun new game,” said Craig Hendrickson, SVP Product Development at University Games. “The new game is perfect for avid Dog Man fans as well as casual game players and families for a howling great game night, rainy day and anytime entertainment.”Dog Man Big Jim Begins Roll-O-Rama Dice Game joins the University Games Dog Man game line that already includes Dog Man Scarlet Shedder Flip-O-Rama Game and the 2023 multi-award-winning Dog Man Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea Game, as well as the Dog Man Flip-O-Rama Game, Dog Man Attack of the Fleas Game, Dog Man Hot Dog Card Game, and Dog Man Supa Buddies Card Game. In addition, University Games also holds the Dog Man license for Dog Man jigsaw puzzles.Dog Man Big Jim Begins Roll-O-Rama Dice Game is available at Barnes and Noble stores nationwide, Amazon , and wherever most University Games products are sold.The Dog Man PhenomenonSince its launch in 2016, the Dog Man book series has sold more than 70 million copies worldwide, translated into 48 languages, cementing it as one of the bestselling graphic novel series of all time. The popular character made his motion picture debut earlier this year and topped the box office in its first weekend. Dog Man: The Movie is scheduled to hit Netflix on September 30th. Published by Scholastic, the 14th book in the series, Big Jim Believes, will be released on November 11th.About University GamesUniversity Games is a leading game and puzzle publisher founded in 1985 by Bob Moog and Cris Lehman. The company also markets under the Briarpatch, The Learning Journey International, Forbidden Games, Front Porch Classics, Great Explorations and BePuzzled brands in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and throughout the world. For more information, visit www.universitygames.com and interact with us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube

