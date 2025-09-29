Civil Rights Division Fines Tech Company $200,000 for Discriminating Against U.S. Workers as Part of Settlement Agreement

The United States Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division announced that it has secured a settlement agreement with TekisHub Consulting Services, LLC (TekisHub), a Delaware company that provides IT recruitment and staffing services, to address allegations that the company violated the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) when it limited its recruitment of certain positions to only those with H-1B visas.

This settlement is the third since the Department of Justice re-launched its Protecting U.S. Workers Initiative to enforce the law against companies that illegally discriminate against American workers in favor of those with employment visas. Under the settlement, the company will pay $200,000 in civil penalties to the United States, undergo training, revise its employment policies, and not limit positions based on citizenship status unless there is a lawful reason.

“Recruitment companies cannot place unlawful restrictions based on citizenship status,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “U.S. workers are highly-skilled and deserve equal access to all American jobs.”

