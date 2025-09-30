AORN Highlights the Impact of Perioperative Patient Ambassadors on Surgical Outcomes and Communication

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) is spotlighting a critical yet underutilized role in surgical care: the perioperative patient ambassador . As hospitals and surgical centers continue to prioritize patient safety and experience, AORN emphasizes that designating a dedicated perioperative nurse as a patient ambassador can lead to significantly better communication, improved outcomes, and enhanced patient trust.AORN’s latest feature in its Periop Life series explores how this role strengthens the surgical journey from pre-op through post-op by providing patients and their families with a consistent, informed point of contact. Patient ambassadors help demystify the surgical process, answer questions, and humanize the experience, resulting in increased patient comfort and compliance. Having a familiar face and a knowledgeable advocate at their side makes a measurable difference.The patient ambassador model not only supports patients, but also enhances coordination between surgical teams, nurses, and families. As communication breakdowns are one of the leading causes of surgical errors, embedding an ambassador into the care process directly addresses a critical gap.AORN encourages health systems to formalize the perioperative patient ambassador role and provides educational resources and tools to support implementation. Nurses who serve in this capacity report higher job satisfaction and deeper engagement in patient-centered care.For organizations seeking to improve surgical outcomes, boost HCAHPS scores, and strengthen care continuity, the patient ambassador initiative offers a simple yet powerful solution rooted in nursing leadership About AORNThe Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) represents the interests of more than 200,000 perioperative nurses by providing evidence-based resources, continuing education, and advocacy to advance surgical care. AORN is committed to empowering nurses to transform patient experiences before, during, and after surgery.

