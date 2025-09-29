Connecting Continents: Brandlog’s Vertical Corridor Transforms Cargo Movement

Franklin Urriola, CEO of Brandlog, and Erick Luna, CFO, in Houston ahead of the 2025 Breakbulk Conference, representing Panama on the global stage Brandlog’s vertical corridor redefines trade by linking North and South America, positioning Panama as a critical global logistics hub

The Panama Canal has always been about connecting oceans horizontally. Now, Brandlog is connecting nations by linking North and South America with seamless speed” — Franklin Urriola, CEO of Brandlog

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandlog International (Brandlog), a leading integrated logistics company, today announced a strategic expansion of its Panama operations with the launch of a groundbreaking vertical trade corridor that redefines cargo movement across the Americas. Spanning roughly 620 miles (1,000 kilometers) by road, the route from Panama City to Santo Tomás de Castilla, Guatemala, delivers tangible scale and speed. It functions as a dynamic land bridge via Brandlog’s North-to-South Mobility Model, enabling northbound movement once limited to maritime routes, just as it already enables southbound movement by air to Brazil.

The Brandlog team will fully unveil this strategy at Breakbulk Americas in Houston, where they are slated as the only Panamanian company represented, underscoring their international presence and leadership. Moreover, this bold initiative delivers a capability the Panama Canal itself cannot provide: vertical connectivity, opening a completely new axis of trade and transforming Panama from a historic east-west transit point into a true hemispheric logistics gateway.

“We are literally cutting a vertical route through North and South America, using roads and infrastructure that already exist,” said Franklin Urriola, CEO of Brandlog. “For our clients, this means a new level of flexibility. Cargo can arrive in Panama by ship or plane and then continue north by truck, reaching ports like Santo Tomás de Castilla, Guatemala, with speed and precision, or south to Brazil by air just as fast.”

Building on the foundation established by its Panama Specialized Solutions Hub, which transformed Panama into a dispatchable hub, and the Stock Point Resilience Service at Panama Pacífico, Brandlog has created a seamless northbound corridor that strengthens regional and global trade. This corridor is complemented by southbound air routes to Brazil.

This capability was recently demonstrated when Brandlog expedited a critical shipment of specialized lubricants to sustain offshore operations in Brazil. Leveraging its Panama Pacífico Special Economic Zone, Brandlog processed and dispatched the product under strict environmental safeguards, moving it by air along a 4,800-mile (7,700-kilometer) route from Panama City to São Paulo. Once in Brazil, the shipment was transferred offshore by vessel to meet urgent operational timelines, showcasing Brandlog’s proven ability to deliver time-sensitive solutions across borders.

By integrating its southbound aerial routes with a northbound overland trucking network, Brandlog has created a unified multimodal system that expands regional capacity and resilience. Once cargo arrives in Guatemala, it can continue by truck to other Central American locations, maximizing overland speed and reliability while reducing dependence on maritime connections.

Operating under Brandlog’s hallmark “swift execution” model, cargo first enters Brandlog’s strategically located stock point in Panama. This system expands the Stock Point Resilience Service, enabling bonded same-day deployment and just-in-time vertical movement. Once processed, shipments are containerized or palletized and moved directly onto 18-wheelers for seamless northbound transport. For urgent, high-value cargo—such as specialized lubricants—what once required a 45-day maritime process can now move overland in just days, bypassing bottlenecks and avoiding costly delays.

The strategic significance is clear: Panama now serves as a hub for north-south trade, complementing its historic role as an east-west connector and extending its global reach. This expansion comes at a critical moment when global supply chains require adaptability and resilience. The vertical corridor provides redundancy for clients and strengthens Panama’s position in global trade.

“Brandlog’s strategy represents a reimagining of logistics logic with global impact,” added Urriola. “The Panama Canal has always been about connecting oceans horizontally. Now, Brandlog is connecting nations by linking North and South America with seamless speed.” With this announcement, Brandlog reinforces its position as a company that anticipates client needs and delivers innovative solutions, bridging distances in ways previously unimaginable.

