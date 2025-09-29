HIP Video Promo Presents: Neil Potter releases powerful new music video "Shipwrecked"

Neil Potter opens up about mental health in moving new single "Shipwrecked"

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some artists pour their hearts into enchanting, poignant lyricism, focusing on telling real, exceptional stories that resonate with the masses. Others favor the technical side of the craft, mastering instrumentation and production to hone the best possible sound. And then there are artists like Neil Potter—so fascinated by music, its processes, its allure, and its power—that they can do it all. Since beginning his musical journey as a teenager in Liverpool, Potter’s dream was to create an album from scratch. After studying music at college and university, he threw himself into a constant cycle of learning and teaching—training with renowned international teachers and mentors, performing across the country, and guiding young virtuosos like himself, all in pursuit of becoming the best musician he could be.

Yet even as he gained insights most creatives could only dream of, he never felt fully ready to step into the spotlight. Instead, he built and grew the success of his own music school. But his dream never faded, encouraging him to finally take the leap of faith. Now, feeling grounded and confident, with his debut album set to release in just a few short weeks, he’s fulfilling one of the most ambitious dreams of his career—fusing his most compelling and unique influences into a cohesive body of work, crafted almost entirely on his own, just as he had imagined. With so much time, effort, and heart poured into it, the album stands as a deeply personal display of hard-earned wisdom, musical mastery, and heartfelt storytelling, stitched together with the scars, lessons, and triumphs of a life in music.

As someone who has battled OCD and depression throughout his life, Potter knows firsthand how all-consuming and debilitating mental illness can be, especially for those fighting tirelessly to rise above it. Rather than solely peering into the mind of a narrator wrestling with the consequences of their illness, “Shipwrecked” opens space for dual analysis, inviting listeners to witness two sides of a partnership unraveling under the weight of turmoil. Both characters feel like they can barely keep their heads above water. Despite the narrator’s desperate efforts to climb out of a hole threatening to swallow him whole, their partner refuses to change, acknowledging their flaws but dragging those around them into a universe of chaos and wreckage without much remorse or gratitude.

At first, the track feels deceptively lighthearted, layered with bouncy guitar riffs and an easygoing, steady beat. But about two minutes in, the tempo surges, the key shifts to minor, and the atmosphere plunges into a raucous roar—like a fog descending to swallow everything in darkness. Distant voices echo, driving guitars blaze, and Potter’s growl cuts through as the fracture, the fundamental difference between them, becomes undeniable: “I always find myself back to land…while you find yourself shipwrecked.”

The self-produced “Shipwrecked” music video presents Potter not only as a musician, but as a true visionary—an artist with the rare skill to translate his vivid lyricism into striking visuals. Rather than unfold the story literally, Potter takes an abstract, universal approach, centering on the journey of mental illness and the many battles and triumphs along the way. Viewers who have walked this rugged terrain, or know someone who has, will likely recognize these harrowing scenes: everyday people with their knees pulled close to their chests, faces buried in their palms, slumped over, alone, and hopeless. But as the music shifts, so does the imagery, expanding into sweeping, cinematic landscapes—waves lapping against the shore, eyes opening wide, as if, for the very first time, peace is not an unreachable mirage but a tangible possibility. Here, on solid ground, “constant thoughts” and “sleepless nights” are finally surrendered to the sea, never to return.

