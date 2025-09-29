HIP Video Promo Presents: Eddy Puyol premieres new music video 'Run It Back' on Music-News.com

Christian Rapper Eddy Puyol Dives Full-Throttle Into Funk with Retro Heat and Fresh Soul

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “I’m on that good vibes only / That’s the Puyol way.” With his new single “Run It Back,” Eddy Puyol turns that mantra into funk you can feel. Fusing silky grooves, gracious energy, and South Floridian heat, Puyol creates music that moves both soul and feet. With millions of streams and views, Grammy recognition, and charting singles, he blends faith and mainstream music naturally—always speaking from the heart and lighting up the dance floor. Rooted in Christian rap, Puyol (pronounced “pooh-yole”) has grown into a dynamic, genre-defying artist grounded in purpose. His latest album, Run tha Funk Back for a Good Time, marks his first full dive into funk—a celebration of rhythm, freedom, and pure energy. Puyol’s music champions bold, authentic living, revolving around the core themes of faith, family, and festivity. Meaningful, playful, and unpredictable, his sound is impossible to ignore.

Eddy Puyol’s “Run It Back” launches straight into the funkosphere—a universe of deep grooves, smooth melodies, and unapologetic soul. It’s a blast of retro heat with a fresh twist, nodding to legends like Parliament, The Dazz Band, and Kool & The Gang while keeping pace with Silk Sonic. With this track, Puyol adds his own flavor to that legacy: polished, heartfelt, and full of soul. He flows through each verse with confident delivery, pouring love and gratitude into every bar—especially for his wife, family, and everyone who stands by his side. Then comes the surprise: a reflective bridge where he sings, “Life ain’t always about going a hundred on the highway.” It’s a classic Puyol move—slowing the funk down to remind listeners to breathe, be present, and groove with the ones you’re with. The result is a track that cranks up the funk and soundtracks everyday life, capturing one undeniable truth: the best way to live is to keep it funky.

Bursting with vibrant fits, classic whips, and infectious smiles, the “Run It Back” music video brings Puyol’s funk to vivid life. Every frame pulses with energy as he channels a modern-day block party where rhythm, roots, and real joy collide. Directed by award-winning visual storyteller Will Thomas and filmed outside Tommy “Urban D.” Kyllonen’s Crossover Church in Tampa, FL, the video blends retro flair with heartfelt moments. A head-turning Chevy and Cadillac on 30s take center stage, while multiple trucks and other rides—courtesy of Underground Rim King—roll through the scene, commanding attention as friends, family, and crew light up the frame with dancing, laughter, and celebration. It isn’t just a video—it’s a vibe, a celebration of community and funk, proving that feel-good music still hits the hardest.

