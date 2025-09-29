California Department of Justice Releases Report on Officer-Involved Shooting of Jimmy Lopez

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta, pursuant to Assembly Bill 1506 (AB 1506), today released a report on Jimmy Lopez’s death from an officer-involved shooting in Hemet, California, on July 4, 2024. The incident involved officers from the Hemet Police Department (HPD). The report is part of the California Department of Justice's (DOJ) ongoing efforts to provide transparency and accountability in law enforcement practices. The report provides a detailed analysis of the incident and outlines DOJ's findings. After a thorough investigation, DOJ concluded that criminal charges were not appropriate in this case.

“The California Department of Justice remains steadfast in our commitment to working together with all law enforcement partners to ensure an unbiased, transparent, and accountable legal system for every resident of California," said Attorney General Bonta. “AB 1506 is a critical transparency and accountability tool, and our hope is that this report provides understanding that advances towards a safer California for all. Any loss of life is a tragedy, and we extend our condolences to Mr. Lopez’s family. We will continue to work to foster a just and equitable legal system that not only protects the rights of individuals but also promotes trust and accountability between law enforcement and our communities.”

On July 4, 2024, at approximately 1:39 AM, HPD received a 911 call reporting that an intoxicated man had dropped a gun while leaving a local bar. The caller indicated that he picked the gun up and proceeded to walk eastbound on East Florida St. At approximately 1:48 AM, HPD officers located Mr. Lopez, who matched the suspect description from the radio call, on the north sidewalk of East Florida St. Mr. Lopez was lying on the sidewalk, propped up against a brick wall in front of a storefront. Officers called out to Mr. Lopez to gain his attention, and Mr. Lopez sat upright. The officers ordered Mr. Lopez to put his hands up. Mr. Lopez initially complied and raised his hands and placed them behind his head. He then reached down with his left hand and retrieved a vape pen from the ground next to him. As Mr. Lopez made these movements with his hands, multiple officers repeatedly told him “don’t reach,” “get on your stomach,” and to “keep your hands up.” Mr. Lopez reached toward his back pocket and retrieved an item from the ground resembling a black handgun. He raised the apparent handgun with his right hand, pointed it in the direction of one of the officers. Following this, multiple officers began firing at Mr. Lopez, who was struck by gunfire and subsequently died as a result of these injuries. Later investigation revealed the apparent handgun pointed by Mr. Lopez to be an airsoft gun that mimicked the weight, size, and appearance of a Glock model 19 firearm.

Under AB 1506, which requires DOJ to investigate all incidents of officer-involved shootings resulting in the death of an unarmed civilian in the state, DOJ conducted a thorough investigation into this incident and concluded that there is insufficient evidence to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the officers involved acted without the intent to defend themselves and others from what they reasonably believed to be the imminent risk of death or serious bodily injury. Therefore, there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution of the officers involved and no further action will be taken in this case.

After a thorough review of the Division of Law Enforcement’s investigation files, and an evaluation of the evidence, DOJ considered a wide range of potential recommendations, including recommendations regarding (1) whether officers should have redeployed the 40mm launcher or deployed other less-lethal weapons, (2) positioned their vehicles differently to avoid the risk of cross-fire, or (3) rendered medical aid themselves. However, after a thorough evaluation, DOJ did not have recommendations to modify the policies and practices of HPD as it concerns this specific shooting incident.

A copy of the report can be found here.